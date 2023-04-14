Follow on Google News
Hammerin' Harry Comes Out Swinging with New Limited-Edition Box Set from Retro-Bit®
The Concrete Collection Will Feature Two 8-Bit Action Games Never Before Released in the United States
By: Innex, Inc.
Originally released by Irem as a side-scrolling arcade game in 1990 before being ported to the Nintendo Entertainment System one year later, Hammerin' Harry tells the story of a hammer-wielding carpenter who vows to protect his hometown of Beranme (Carpentersville)
Although a fan-favorite in Japan, Hammerin' Harry has rarely been seen in the United States. Hammerin' Harry: Concrete Collection will mark the first time any game in the franchise has been released physically in North America. The box set will also include Hammerin' Harry 2, the 1993 sequel that has never been released outside of Japan. Retro-Bit announced that this NES sequel will be localized into English for the first time ever.
Each game in the Hammerin' Harry: Concrete Collection comes with a unique cartridge design ranging from Oak Wood to Freshly-Paved, along with a full-colored instruction manual and a numbered deluxe hardcover box designed to hold the 8-bit cartridge. For those looking to show off these collector's cartridges, both Hammerin' Harry games on the NES will come with an acrylic display stand. Those who pre-order the Hammerin' Harry: Concrete Collection will also receive an exclusive slipcase to store both collectors edition games.
"We're excited to finally be bringing Harry and his trusty hammer to the United States physically for the first time ever with the Concrete Collection,"
Retro-Bit Publishing previously released the well-received Toaplan Collection box set in 2020 for SEGA Genesis and Valis Collection box set in 2022. Other recent Retro-Bit reproductions have included Gaiares, Gley Lancer, Battletoads & Double Dragon and Avenging Spirit, which marked the company's first foray into GameBoy publishing.
Pre-orders for limited one-time production release of Hammerin Harry Concrete Collection are available now and will run through May 21 at $99.99/€119,99 for the full collector's box and the individual Collector's Editions will be $54.99/€69.99. Visit the Retro-Bit website (http://retro-
A portion of the proceeds generated by Retro-Bit's Hammerin' Harry Collector's Edition re-releases will be donated to the Video Game History Foundation (https://gamehistory.org/)
More information can be found at: https://retro-
Press Kit can be found HERE (https://www.dropbox.com/
