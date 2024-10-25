Follow on Google News
News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Follow on Google News
Toaplan Shooters Collection Vol. 2 Box Set Coming to SEGA Genesis & Mega Drive
Slap Fight MD Will Make Its North American and European Debut in this Limited-Edition Package
By: Innex Inc
Originally founded in 1979, Toaplan, along with Masahiro Yuge, set the standard for fast-paced shoot 'em up action in both the arcade and on home consoles like the SEGA Genesis/Mega Drive. The Toaplan Shooters Collector's Edition: Volume 2 will bring together some of the company's most iconic games, including Twin Cobra, a military shooter where you take on an evil superpower using a fully-stocked attack helicopter. The sequel to Tiger-Heli, Twin Cobra was one of the company's biggest hits in North America and Europe.
Although Slap Fight MD was based on one of Toaplan's earlier arcade games, the Mega Drive version wasn't released in Japan until 1993, originally ported by MNM Software. Now coming to North America and Europe for the first time, Slap Fight MD not only recreates the exciting arcade game, but also offers a console-exclusive mode that expands the levels and offers even more shoot 'em up action. This upcoming release includes the reorchestrated soundtrack from world-renowned video game composer Yuzo Koshiro.
Grind Stormer was often regarded as an early example of a manic shooter, one of Toaplan's final games, it released just a year before the company closed operations. This science-fiction themed action game is the spiritual successor to Slap Fight and has you fighting an invading force using a spaceship left to humanity by an ancient race that had fled from said invaders. This science-fiction themed action game is the spiritual successor to Slap Fight, sending a young secret agent on a rescue mission to defeat a virtual reality simulator. Grind Stormer is widely considered to be one of the most influential shoot 'em ups of all time.
Each game in the Toaplan Shooters Collector's Edition: Volume 2 will come with a reversible cartridge inlay sleeve, a full-color instruction manual and an individually-
Toaplan Shooters Collector's Edition: Volume 2 follows the 2020 release of Volume 1 (https://retro-
Pre-orders for both Toaplan Shooters Collector's Edition: Volume 2 and the individual games are available now and will run through December 1, 2024, at both Retro-Bit's website (https://retro-
More information can be found at: https://retro-
Press Kit can be found: HERE (https://www.dropbox.com/
Contact
Innex Inc.
***@innexinc.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse