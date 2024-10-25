 

Toaplan Shooters Collection Vol. 2 Box Set Coming to SEGA Genesis & Mega Drive

Slap Fight MD Will Make Its North American and European Debut in this Limited-Edition Package
Tpv2 Collage Collector S Set 1
MONTCLAIR, Calif. - Oct. 29, 2024 - PRLog -- Retro-Bit Publishing (https://retro-bit.com/retro-bit-publishing/) is proud to announce the release of "Toaplan Shooters Collector's Edition: Volume 2", a new box set that allows you to enjoy three legendary action games from Toaplan, a pioneer in the shooting game genre, on 16-bit consoles (Genesis/Mega drive): Twin Cobra, Grind Stormer and Slap Fight MD. Pre-orders are open through December 1, 2024, for both the limited-edition box set at $159.99 (€189,99 in Europe and $229.99 in Canada), as well as the individual games at $54.99 each (€69,99 in Europe and $84.99 in Canada).

Originally founded in 1979, Toaplan, along with Masahiro Yuge, set the standard for fast-paced shoot 'em up action in both the arcade and on home consoles like the SEGA Genesis/Mega Drive. The Toaplan Shooters Collector's Edition: Volume 2 will bring together some of the company's most iconic games, including Twin Cobra, a military shooter where you take on an evil superpower using a fully-stocked attack helicopter. The sequel to Tiger-Heli, Twin Cobra was one of the company's biggest hits in North America and Europe.

Although Slap Fight MD was based on one of Toaplan's earlier arcade games, the Mega Drive version wasn't released in Japan until 1993, originally ported by MNM Software. Now coming to North America and Europe for the first time, Slap Fight MD not only recreates the exciting arcade game, but also offers a console-exclusive mode that expands the levels and offers even more shoot 'em up action. This upcoming release includes the reorchestrated soundtrack from world-renowned video game composer Yuzo Koshiro.

Grind Stormer was often regarded as an early example of a manic shooter, one of Toaplan's final games, it released just a year before the company closed operations.  This science-fiction themed action game is the spiritual successor to Slap Fight and has you fighting an invading force using a spaceship left to humanity by an ancient race that had fled from said invaders. This science-fiction themed action game is the spiritual successor to Slap Fight, sending a young secret agent on a rescue mission to defeat a virtual reality simulator. Grind Stormer is widely considered to be one of the most influential shoot 'em ups of all time.

Each game in the Toaplan Shooters Collector's Edition: Volume 2 will come with a reversible cartridge inlay sleeve, a full-color instruction manual and an individually-numbered embellished slipcover, as well as unique cartridge colors for all three games – Crystal Shield (Grind Stormer), Cosmic Flare (Slap Fight MD), and Black Hawk (Twin Cobra). The limited-edition box set will also come with a one-of-a-kind digital clock featuring art from Grind Stormer, an exclusive interview with Masahiro Yuge, and a collectible puffy sticker set based all three games.

Toaplan Shooters Collector's Edition: Volume 2 follows the 2020 release of Volume 1 (https://retro-bit.com/toaplan-shooters/), which included Fire Shark, Hellfire, Truxton and Zero Wing. Other recent Retro-Bit Publishing shoot 'em up releases have included Eliminate Down (https://retro-bit.com/eliminate-down/), Sol-Deace (https://retro-bit.com/sol-deace/), Gaiares (https://retro-bit.com/gaiares/) and Gley Lancer (https://retro-bit.com/gley-lancer/), all on the SEGA Genesis and Mega Drive.

Pre-orders for both Toaplan Shooters Collector's Edition: Volume 2 and the individual games are available now and will run through December 1, 2024, at both Retro-Bit's website (https://retro-bit.com/toaplan-shooters-2/) and participating retailers. The limited-edition box set is priced at $159.99 in the United States available to pre-order at Limited Run Games (https://limitedrungames.com/collections/toplan-shooters-vol-2), Rondo Products (https://rondoproducts.com/collections/retro-bit-publishing), and Castlemania Games (https://castlemaniagames.com/collections/retro-bit-publishing).  Canada direct customers can pre-order the collection for $229.99 at PNP Games (https://pnpgamesonline.com/product/toaplan-shooters-vol-2-collectors-edition-set-genesis-e/).  While European retailers Spel & Sant (https://www.spelochsant.se/products/view/id/55261), Retro Cables (https://retrocables.es/es/megadrive/4968-reserva-juego-megadrive-toaplan-shooters-coleccion-2-3-juegos.html), Strictly Limited Games (https://www.strictlylimitedgames.com/collections/toaplan), Just for Games (https://www.shop-justforgames.com/products/toaplan-shooters-volume-2-collectors-edition), DragonBox Shop and more will have the collection for pre-order for €189,99 in Europe. Twin Cobra, Slap Fight MD and Grind Stormer are also available individually for $54.99 in the United States, $84.99 in Canada and €69,99 in Europe.

More information can be found at: https://retro-bit.com/toaplan-shooters-2/

Press Kit can be found: HERE (https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fo/zgd5gwxiddkcdlq70yzp4/AF0Fvh1TPfw8BMnt9ae3sh0?rlkey=4o5e9xxrc2z4aqm8b6jhwhhz7&st=09rl6s8v&dl=0)

