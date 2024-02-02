Follow on Google News
Cult Classic Majyūō: King of Demons Getting Long-Awaited Release in North America & Europe in 2024
Pre-Orders are Currently Open for the Fully-Translated Super NES Release from Retro-Bit Publishing
By: Innex Inc.
Originally released on the Super Famicom in 1995, Majyūō: King of Demons tells the story of Abel, a man out to rescue his family from being sacrificed to the demons of the underworld by his one-time friend Bayer. Abel is joined by the spirit of his wife who perished protecting their daughter Ilia. By slaying certain demons, he gains the ability to transform himself and gain new ferocious attacks. The game was heralded at the time for its constantly evolving gameplay mechanics, inventive level designs, emotional story, and its many horror-themed bosses, including a gigantic, laser-shooting eyeball, a mutant spider, an infernal train engine, and more.
This upcoming limited-edition release from Retro-Bit® Publishing will retain the original's dark atmosphere and ominous soundtrack, all while translating the story into English for the first time. The game will come with a numbered hardcover magnetic box, a full-color instruction manual, Demonic Heart 16-bit cartridge, and an exclusive embossed celebratory slipcover scaled to fit the orientation Super NES® cartridges for collector continuity.
"It's time to bring one of the greatest 16-bit horror games out of the shadows and finally give it a proper release in North America and Europe," explains Andrés Ordóñez, Product Marketing Specialist. "Majyūō: King of Demons is a devilishly clever action horror game with some of the coolest boss battles found on the Super NES. This stylish side-scroller paints a vivid picture of increasingly hellish and bizarre surroundings, making for an adventure that you'll never forget."
Majyūō: King of Demons marks Retro-Bit® Publishing's first pre-order campaign of 2024, coming off of a year that saw the release of Hammerin' Harry: Concrete Collection on the Nintendo Entertainment System®, as well as El Viento, Sol-Deace, and Eliminate Down on the Genesis/Mega Drive and a Super NES collector's edition of Assault Suits Valken.
