Cult Classic Majyūō: King of Demons Getting Long-Awaited Release in North America & Europe in 2024

-- Retro-Bit® Publishing (https://retro-bit.com/retro-bit-publishing/)will give gamers a glimpse of the darkest depths of the underworld with their latest limited-edition collector's cartridge for SNES® consoles. Retro-Bit® Publishing, a publishing arm of Retro-Bit, announced today that pre-orders are now open for, available for the first time ever in North America and Europe, and fully translated into English. This will be an exclusive one-production run available only for pre-order at a price of $59.99 in North America and €69.99 in Europe from February 6th to March 12th, 2024.Originally released on the Super Famicom in 1995,tells the story of Abel, a man out to rescue his family from being sacrificed to the demons of the underworld by his one-time friend Bayer. Abel is joined by the spirit of his wife who perished protecting their daughter Ilia. By slaying certain demons, he gains the ability to transform himself and gain new ferocious attacks. The game was heralded at the time for its constantly evolving gameplay mechanics, inventive level designs, emotional story, and its many horror-themed bosses, including a gigantic, laser-shooting eyeball, a mutant spider, an infernal train engine, and more.This upcoming limited-edition release from Retro-Bit® Publishing will retain the original's dark atmosphere and ominous soundtrack, all while translating the story into English for the first time. The game will come with a numbered hardcover magnetic box, a full-color instruction manual, Demonic Heart 16-bit cartridge, and an exclusive embossed celebratory slipcover scaled to fit the orientation Super NES® cartridges for collector continuity."It's time to bring one of the greatest 16-bit horror games out of the shadows and finally give it a proper release in North America and Europe," explains Andrés Ordóñez, Product Marketing Specialist. "is a devilishly clever action horror game with some of the coolest boss battles found on the Super NES. This stylish side-scroller paints a vivid picture of increasingly hellish and bizarre surroundings, making for an adventure that you'll never forget."marks Retro-Bit® Publishing's first pre-order campaign of 2024, coming off of a year that saw the release ofon the Nintendo Entertainment System®, as well as, andon the Genesis/Mega Drive and a Super NES collector's edition ofPre-orders for Majyūō: King of Demons on Super NES are currently open and will run through March 12 on both Retro-Bit's website ( https://retro- bit.com/majyuo ) and participating retailers. The limited-edition package is priced at $59.99 in North America and €69.99 in Europe. North American pre-orders can be placed through Limited Run Games ( https://limitedrungames.com/ products/majyuo- king-of-demon... ), Rondo Products, and Castlemania Games, while European retailers will be available at DragonBox Shop (https://dragonbox.de/en/games-for-super-nintendo/majyuo-king-of-demons-snes.html), Spel, & Sant (https://www.spelochsant.se/products/view/id/52296), NedGame (https://www.nedgame.nl/super-nintendo/king-of-demons/9933895852/), Strictly Limited Games, (https://www.strictlylimitedgames.com/collections/majyuo-king-of-demons) Arcade Dreams (https://arcadedreams.se/shop/retro/majyuo-king-of-demons-snes), Xtralife (https://www.xtralife.com/producto/cartucho-majyuo-king-of-demons-collectors-edition-snes-/83394), RetroCables (https://retrocables.es/es/supernintendo/4435-reserva-juego-snes-assault-suits-valken.html), ZedLabz (https://www.zedlabz.com/products/majyuo-king-of-demons-majyuo-collector-s-edition-for-super-nintendo-snes-pal-region-pre-order-retro-bit?variant=45029439471868)and more later this week.More information can be found at: https://retro-bit.com/majyuoPress Kit can be found HERE (https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fo/1hnu9mtcgyzl1muo1a0es/h?rlkey=ojvpqq5soh3w7acna1kb7yapj&dl=0)