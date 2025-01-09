 

A Legendary Unreleased Game Arrives - 35 Years After Its Cancellation

Limited One-Time Production Run of P-47 II MD is Now Available for Pre-Order
By:
 
 
P 47 Ii Md Slide 01
P 47 Ii Md Slide 01
MONTCLAIR, Calif. - Jan. 14, 2025 - PRLog -- 35 years after being canceled, P-47 II MD (https://retro-bit.com/p47iimd/) is back and will be flying onto 16-bit MD compatible systems for the first time ever. Today, Retro-Bit® Publishing (https://retro-bit.com/retro-bit-publishing/) is excited to announce that it will be working with City Connection to bring the long-awaited World War II shoot 'em up to North America and Europe in 2025. Like other Retro-Bit Publishing collector's cartridges, this will be a one-time production run only available through pre-order. Pre-orders will be available starting January 14 at a price of $54.99 (€64,99 in Europe and $79.99 in Canada) and will run through February 16.

A sequel to the 1988 arcade shoot 'em up, P-47 II MD was secretly in development between 1989 and 1990 with the intention of being Jaleco's debut release on the Genesis and Mega Drive. Unfortunately, while it was completed, the World War II-themed action game was ultimately canceled and never released. Now, 35 years later, gamers will finally have a chance to experience one of the most sought-after shooters of all time, featuring all-new weapons, creative levels set across the European and Pacific fronts, massive boss fights, and a completely retuned soundtrack.

Coming to North America and Europe from Retro-Bit® Publishing, this physical edition collector's cartridge will feature package artwork by the renowned illustrator Tankro Kato, who is best known for his iconic plastic plane model box art. The cartridge also comes with a full-color instruction manual, as well as a limited-edition soundtrack on an 8cm CD.

"P-47 II MD is more than a 16-bit shoot 'em up, it's a true piece of gaming history," explains Richard Igros, Director of Marketing at Retro-Bit Publishing. "This never-released classic offers everything you could possibly want from a great action game, including stunning visuals based on Europe's scenic landscapes, over-the-top boss battles, and explosive firepower that you won't find in any other game. Best of all, with forgiving difficulty levels, P-47 II MD is great for both newcomers and shoot 'em up veterans."

P-47 II MD joins the likes of Eliminate Down (https://retro-bit.com/eliminate-down/), Gley Lancer (https://retro-bit.com/gley-lancer/), Sol-Deace (https://retro-bit.com/sol-deace/), and Gaiares (https://retro-bit.com/gaiares/) as the latest in Retro-Bit Publishing's growing line of 16-bit legendary shoot 'em-up releases. Other recent limited-edition collector's cartridges have included Schubibinman Zero – Shockman Zero (https://retro-bit.com/shockman-zero/) and Majyuo: King of Demons (https://retro-bit.com/majyuo/) and Assault Suits Valken (https://retro-bit.com/assault-suits-valken/) for the Super NES, as well as Metal Storm (https://retro-bit.com/metal-storm), Holy Diver (https://retro-bit.com/holy-diver), and  Rod Land (https://retro-bit.com/rodland/) on the Nintendo Entertainment System.

The one time production run of the P-47 II MD collector's cartridge is only available through pre-order now through February 16 at both Retro-Bit's website (https://retro-bit.com/p47iimd/) and participating retailers. The limited-edition collector's cartridge is priced at $54.99 in the United States available at Limited Run Games (https://limitedrungames.com/products/p-47-ii-md-collectors-edition-genesis), Rondo Products (https://rondoproducts.com/products/p-47-ii-md-collector-s-edition), and Castlemania Games (https://castlemaniagames.com/products/p-47-ii-md-collector-s-edition). Canada direct customers can pre-order for $79.99 at PNP Games (https://pnpgamesonline.com/product/p-47-ii-md-collector-s-edition-genesis-e/).  While European retailers, Spel & Sant (https://www.spelochsant.se/products/view/id/56043), Retro Cables, Just for Games, DragonBox Shop and more will have it available for pre-order for €64,99 in Europe.

More information can be found at: https://retro-bit.com/p47iimd/

Press Kit can be found: HERE (https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fo/05k3f8z6l6dw83unuk2qm/AKqz56QcsVbl_7Pbx-RpfJU?rlkey=0xn81xfy9hp9x1r39w28k4avr&st=2z2pho3u&dl=0)

©2025 CITY CONNECTION CO., LTD.

About Retro-Bit

A leader in the retro-gaming community for more than a decade, Retro-Bit® brings new life to classic video game consoles with exciting accessories, controllers and games. From the Atari 2600® to the PlayStation 4® and almost everything in between, Retro-Bit offers the best new ways to play classic games.  Retro-Bit can be found online at retro-bit.com (http://bit.ly/RetroBitOfficial), Facebook (@Retrobitgaming (http://bit.ly/FacebookRB)) and X (Twitter) (@RetroBitGaming (http://bit.ly/RetroBitTwitter)).

Contact
Richard Igros
***@innexinc.com
Tags:Retrogaming
Industry:Games
Location:Montclair - California - United States
Subject:Products
