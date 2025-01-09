Follow on Google News
A Legendary Unreleased Game Arrives - 35 Years After Its Cancellation
Limited One-Time Production Run of P-47 II MD is Now Available for Pre-Order
By: Innex Inc.
A sequel to the 1988 arcade shoot 'em up, P-47 II MD was secretly in development between 1989 and 1990 with the intention of being Jaleco's debut release on the Genesis and Mega Drive. Unfortunately, while it was completed, the World War II-themed action game was ultimately canceled and never released. Now, 35 years later, gamers will finally have a chance to experience one of the most sought-after shooters of all time, featuring all-new weapons, creative levels set across the European and Pacific fronts, massive boss fights, and a completely retuned soundtrack.
Coming to North America and Europe from Retro-Bit® Publishing, this physical edition collector's cartridge will feature package artwork by the renowned illustrator Tankro Kato, who is best known for his iconic plastic plane model box art. The cartridge also comes with a full-color instruction manual, as well as a limited-edition soundtrack on an 8cm CD.
"P-47 II MD is more than a 16-bit shoot 'em up, it's a true piece of gaming history," explains Richard Igros, Director of Marketing at Retro-Bit Publishing. "This never-released classic offers everything you could possibly want from a great action game, including stunning visuals based on Europe's scenic landscapes, over-the-top boss battles, and explosive firepower that you won't find in any other game. Best of all, with forgiving difficulty levels, P-47 II MD is great for both newcomers and shoot 'em up veterans."
P-47 II MD joins the likes of Eliminate Down
The one time production run of the P-47 II MD collector's cartridge is only available through pre-order now through February 16 at both Retro-Bit's website
More information can be found at: https://retro-
Press Kit can be found: HERE (https://www.dropbox.com/
©2025 CITY CONNECTION CO., LTD.
About Retro-Bit
A leader in the retro-gaming community for more than a decade, Retro-Bit® brings new life to classic video game consoles with exciting accessories, controllers and games. From the Atari 2600® to the PlayStation 4® and almost everything in between, Retro-Bit offers the best new ways to play classic games. Retro-
