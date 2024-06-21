 

Schibibinman Zero – Shockman Zero Heads West for the First Time with Limited-Edition Super NES Relea

Retro-Bit® Reveals Pre-Order Campaign for the First Official English Release on a Physical Cartridge in North America and Europe
By:
 
 
Schibibinman Zero Collage
POMONA, Calif. - June 25, 2024 - PRLog -- Retro-Bit® Publishing (https://retro-bit.com/retro-bit-publishing/) is thrilled to announce that they will be bringing beat 'em up classic Schibibinman Zero – Shockman Zero (https://retro-bit.com//shockman-zero/) to North America and Europe for the first time with a just-announced limited-edition collectors cartridge release for the Super Nintendo Entertainment System (SNES®) Starting today, pre-orders for the one-time production run are available at a price of $59.99 in North America and €64,99 in Europe. The campaign will end on July 28, 2024.

First released in Japan in 1997, Schibibinman Zero is the final game in a series of side-scrolling action titles that started on the PC Engine. It was originally only available through a download from Nintendo's Satellaview in Japan, making it one of the most sought-after 16-bit games of all time. It tells the story of Raita and Azuki, Doc's newest creations that were designed to fight cyber-enhanced crime and restore peace to a future where technology has run amok. Featuring anime-inspired graphics and playful character designs, Schibibinman Zero blends familiar side-scrolling platforming with a hard-hitting mix of fast-paced beat 'em-up combat.

This release from Retro-Bit® Publishing will come with all levels, bosses, and surprises, all officially translated into English for the first time. The limited-edition package will also come with a numbered hardcover magnetic box and a fully-colored instruction manual featuring artwork designed exclusively by artist Moises Juarez, as well as a Shock Orange 16-bit cartridge available in either NTSC or PAL.

"Schibibinman Zero – Shockman Zero is the greatest 16-bit game you've never played," explains Richard Igros, Director of Marketing. "Hard to find and nearly lost to time, this platformer/brawler mash-up is the reason that game preservation is important, and we couldn't be more excited to bring this cult-classic to both collectors and a whole new audience. From the gorgeous levels to the over-the-top story to the two-player thrills, this is a game that truly embodies the best elements of 16-bit gaming."

The Schibibinman Zero – Shockman Zero pre-order campaign comes just weeks after Retro-Bit® Publishing announced limited-edition releases of Rod-Land (https://retro-bit.com/rodland/) on both the Nintendo Entertainment System and Game Boy. Other recent retro game rereleases have included the Hammerin' Harry Concrete Collection (https://retro-bit.com/hammerin-harry/) and Holy Diver (https://retro-bit.com/holy-diver) on Nintendo Entertainment System, Assault Suits Valken (https://retro-bit.com/assault-suits-valken/) and Majyūō: King of Demons (https://retro-bit.com/majyuo/) for Super NES, and Toaplan Shooter's Collection (https://retro-bit.com/toaplan-shooters/) and Mega Man the Wily Wars (https://retro-bit.com/megaman-thewilywars/) on Genesis and Mega Drive among many more.

Pre-orders for the exclusive limited-edition one-time production of Schibibinman Zero – Shockman Zero for SNES are only offered through pre-order available right now and will run through July 28 at both Retro-Bit's website (https://retro-bit.com//shockman-zero/) and participating online retailers. The limited-edition package is priced at $59.99 in North America and €64.99 in Europe. North America pre-orders can be placed through Limited Run Games, Rondo Products, and Castlemania Games.  While European retailers will be available at Strictly Limited Games, DragonBox Shop, Spel & Sant, Xtralife, Retro Cables, and more announced later this week.

More information can be found at: https://retro-bit.com/shockman-zero

Press Kit can be found: HERE (https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fo/5aii6hibq9u0d2q3c83ae/ABozurIRypjddP77m9_G1DE?rlkey=heje7qtl09ei1rdzpibtg4ypv&st=9997da1h&dl=0)

