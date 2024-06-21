Follow on Google News
Schibibinman Zero – Shockman Zero Heads West for the First Time with Limited-Edition Super NES Relea
Retro-Bit® Reveals Pre-Order Campaign for the First Official English Release on a Physical Cartridge in North America and Europe
By: Innex Inc.
First released in Japan in 1997, Schibibinman Zero is the final game in a series of side-scrolling action titles that started on the PC Engine. It was originally only available through a download from Nintendo's Satellaview in Japan, making it one of the most sought-after 16-bit games of all time. It tells the story of Raita and Azuki, Doc's newest creations that were designed to fight cyber-enhanced crime and restore peace to a future where technology has run amok. Featuring anime-inspired graphics and playful character designs, Schibibinman Zero blends familiar side-scrolling platforming with a hard-hitting mix of fast-paced beat 'em-up combat.
This release from Retro-Bit® Publishing will come with all levels, bosses, and surprises, all officially translated into English for the first time. The limited-edition package will also come with a numbered hardcover magnetic box and a fully-colored instruction manual featuring artwork designed exclusively by artist Moises Juarez, as well as a Shock Orange 16-bit cartridge available in either NTSC or PAL.
"Schibibinman Zero – Shockman Zero is the greatest 16-bit game you've never played," explains Richard Igros, Director of Marketing. "Hard to find and nearly lost to time, this platformer/brawler mash-up is the reason that game preservation is important, and we couldn't be more excited to bring this cult-classic to both collectors and a whole new audience. From the gorgeous levels to the over-the-top story to the two-player thrills, this is a game that truly embodies the best elements of 16-bit gaming."
