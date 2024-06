Schibibinman Zero – Shockman Zero Heads West for the First Time with Limited-Edition Super NES Relea

Retro-Bit® Reveals Pre-Order Campaign for the First Official English Release on a Physical Cartridge in North America and Europe

Schibibinman Zero Collage

Contact

Richard Igros

***@innexinc.com Richard Igros

End

-- Retro-Bit® Publishing (https://retro-bit.com/retro-bit-publishing/)is thrilled to announce that they will be bringing beat 'em up classic(https://retro-bit.com//shockman-zero/) to North America and Europe for the first time with a just-announced limited-edition collectors cartridge release for the Super Nintendo Entertainment System (SNES®) Starting today, pre-orders for the one-time production run are available at a price of $59.99 in North America and €64,99 in Europe. The campaign will end on July 28, 2024.First released in Japan in 1997,is the final game in a series of side-scrolling action titles that started on the PC Engine. It was originally only available through a download from Nintendo's Satellaview in Japan, making it one of the most sought-after 16-bit games of all time. It tells the story of Raita and Azuki, Doc's newest creations that were designed to fight cyber-enhanced crime and restore peace to a future where technology has run amok. Featuring anime-inspired graphics and playful character designs,blends familiar side-scrolling platforming with a hard-hitting mix of fast-paced beat 'em-up combat.This release from Retro-Bit® Publishing will come with all levels, bosses, and surprises, all officially translated into English for the first time. The limited-edition package will also come with a numbered hardcover magnetic box and a fully-colored instruction manual featuring artwork designed exclusively by artist Moises Juarez, as well as a Shock Orange 16-bit cartridge available in either NTSC or PAL.is the greatest 16-bit game you've never played," explains Richard Igros, Director of Marketing. "Hard to find and nearly lost to time, this platformer/brawler mash-up is the reason that game preservation is important, and we couldn't be more excited to bring this cult-classic to both collectors and a whole new audience. From the gorgeous levels to the over-the-top story to the two-player thrills, this is a game that truly embodies the best elements of 16-bit gaming."Thepre-order campaign comes just weeks after Retro-Bit® Publishing announced limited-edition releases of https://retro- bit.com/rodland/ ) on both the Nintendo Entertainment System and Game Boy. Other recent retro game rereleases have included the https://retro- bit.com/hammerin- harry/ ) and(https://retro-bit.com/holy-diver) on Nintendo Entertainment System,(https://retro-bit.com/assault-suits-valken/)and(https://retro-bit.com/majyuo/)for Super NES, and(https://retro-bit.com/toaplan-shooters/) and(https://retro-bit.com/megaman-thewilywars/)on Genesis and Mega Drive among many more.Pre-orders for the exclusive limited-edition one-time production of Schibibinman Zero – Shockman Zero for SNES are only offered through pre-order available right now and will run through July 28 at both Retro-Bit's website (https://retro-bit.com//shockman-zero/) and participating online retailers. The limited-edition package is priced at $59.99 in North America and €64.99 in Europe. North America pre-orders can be placed through Limited Run Games, Rondo Products, and Castlemania Games. While European retailers will be available at Strictly Limited Games, DragonBox Shop, Spel & Sant, Xtralife, Retro Cables, and more announced later this week.More information can be found at: https://retro-bit.com/shockman-zeroPress Kit can be found: HERE (https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fo/5aii6hibq9u0d2q3c83ae/ABozurIRypjddP77m9_G1DE?rlkey=heje7qtl09ei1rdzpibtg4ypv&st=9997da1h&dl=0)