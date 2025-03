Two of Rare's Critically Acclaimed Games will Return to Home Consoles in 2025

Limited-Edition R.C. Pro-Am II and Battletoads Double Dragon Collector's Cartridges Coming from Retro-Bit

--Just in time to celebrate the 40th anniversary of Rare, Retro-Bit® Publishing (https://retro-bit.com/retro-bit-publishing/)is excited to announce that they will be teaming up with the iconic developer to publish exclusive limited-edition collector's cartridges re-releases for two of their critically acclaimed games. Pre-orders are now open for both(https://retro-bit.com/rcproam2/)on the Nintendo® Entertainment System for $59.99 in the United States ($89.99 in Canada) and €69,99 in Europe, as well as(https://retro-bit.com/btdd-gb/) on the Game Boy®, which is priced at $44.99 ($69.99 in Canada) and €49,99 in Europe. This will be a one-time production run only available through a pre-order which will run through April 13, 2025.Founded in 1985 by Tim and Chris Stamper, Rare has spent the last four decades working with some of the biggest publishers in the industry and creating many of the most successful and influential games of all time on consoles as varied as the Nintendo Entertainment System, Microsoft Xbox 360 and Sony PlayStation 5.Originally released in 1992, four years after the debut of the smash-hit racing series,pushed the Nintendo Entertainment System to its limits with fast-paced racing action, competitive four-player modes, upgradable vehicles, and dozens of levels featuring weapons, obstacles, and massive jumps. The faster cars and fiercer competition led Electronic Gaming Monthly magazine to namethe "Best Racing Game for the NES," while Nintendo Magazine System raved that "This is the perfect vehicle for fast, four-player video game excitement."Re-released for the first time in thirty-three years, this collector's cartridge will offer two versions to support region compatibility for NTSC and PAL consoles, so customers should pre-order according to their preference and choose between the Asphalt Grey cartridge in North America (NTSC) or Raceway Grey cartridge in Europe (PAL). This release will also come with a numbered deluxe hardcover box, a detailed instruction manual, an exclusive acrylic cartridge display stand, and a set of holographic commemorative stickers.Developed by Rare and published by Tradewest in 1993, this critically acclaimed beat 'em up brought together Jimmy and Billy Lee from Double Dragon and the three Battletoads -- Rash, Pimple, and Zitz – to form video gaming's ultimate team-up and battle the evil Dark Queen and Shadow Boss. Already a hit on consoles, this Game Boy edition surprised critics and fans by retaining all of the hard-hitting action and varied level designs, featuring fighting, racing, swinging, and even shoot 'em up elements. The whole thing is anchored by a fun and engaging story that brings back some of the best-known enemies from both theandfranchises.This will mark the third time Retro-Bit Publishing has released, with both the Nintendo Entertainment System® and Super NES® versions getting collector's editions in 2022. This upcoming Game Boy® release will feature the Ultimate Team Green cartridge, numbered deluxe hardcover cartridge packaging, and a detailed instruction manual."Over the last forty years, Rare has used the ever-evolving hardware to consistently create some of the most inventive and exciting games of all time," explains Andres Ordonez, Product Marketing Specialist at Retro-Bit. "We're excited to celebrate their anniversary with collector's editions of bothand, two games that pushed the limits of what was possible on the Nintendo Entertainment System® and Game Boy®. These games are the best of their genre on either console and should not be held hostage behind exorbitant prices for those who wish to own a copy."Today's announcement ofmarks the third Game Boy® release for Retro-Bit Publishing, which previously published https://retro- bit.com/avenging- spirit/ ) in 2022 and https://retro- bit.com/rodland/ ) in 2024. Other recent pre-order campaigns have included(https://retro-bit.com/shockman-zero/) on the Super NES® and(https://retro-bit.com/p47iimd/)on the SEGA Genesis®/Mega Drive.Pre-orders for both on-time production runs ofandare available now, individually, and will run through April 13 at both Retro-Bit's website and participating retailers. United Statesis priced at $59.99 in North America and €69,99 in Europe, and Canada direct customers can pre-order for $89.99. Battletoadson Game Boy® is priced at $44.99 in North America and €49,99 in Europe and available for Canada direct customers for $69.99.For more information and a list of retailers forvisit: https://retro-bit.com/rcproam2/For more information and a list of retailers forvisit: https://retro-bit.com/btdd-gb/Press kit for R.C Pro-Am II can be found: HERE (https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fo/s9oth6d8xqonucwkjberk/ADjOLWnq5sN5z67yZ7RUe0k?rlkey=xxbt1046wkntid0bf1gr1bm16&st=esw49y7n&dl=0)Press Kit for Battletoads Double Dragon can be found: HERE (https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fo/mbfaj3ui2ymd24bm2j9y5/ADgVYVfOIcoRyjNNONfsyHQ?rlkey=ulx4u4tvjhkuiddgr6xqixt2r&st=vgfprv96&dl=0)© 2025 MICROSOFT CORPORATION.© ARC SYSTEM WORKSArc System Works is known for its 2D fighting games series like Guilty Gear and Blazblue, and is keeping the Double Dragon series alive since they acquired the IP in 2015.A leader in the retro-gaming community for more than a decade, Retro-Bit® brings new life to classic video game consoles with exciting accessories, controllers and games. From the Atari 2600® to the PlayStation 5® and almost everything in between, Retro-Bit offers the best new ways to play classic games. Retro-Bit can be found online at retro-bit.com and across social media allmylinks.com/retro-bit.