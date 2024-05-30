Follow on Google News
Rod Land to Make North American Debut with Upcoming Limited-Edition Release
Retro-Bit Publishing Announces Pre-Order Campaigns for Both the Nintendo Entertainment System® and Game Boy® Editions
By: Innex Inc.
Released on the Nintendo Famicom in 1992 and followed by a handheld Game Boy port one year later, Rod Land tells the story of Tam and Rit, a pair of good-natured fairies whose lives are forever changed when monsters invade their peaceful village. Armed with their father's heirloom magic rods that can create ladders, as well as grab and smash enemies, the duo sets out on an adventure to climb the Maboots Tower and save their captured mother.
Inspired by the 1990 arcade game of the same name, Rod Land on the Nintendo Entertainment System is a fast-paced action game where the two fairies grab and smash colorful enemies and pick up flowers throughout a series of single-screen stages. The Game Boy version takes this formula and adapts the best parts for the smaller screen, creating a unique experience with scrolling levels and forty different stages to complete. Despite the smaller screen, the Game Boy version retains the same satisfying gameplay and power-ups that made the NES version a fan favorite.
Previously only available in Japan and Europe, this upcoming Retro-Bit release will mark Rod Land's North American debut of these unique ports. The Nintendo Entertainment System package will feature a limited-edition Enchanted 8-bit cartridge, an exclusive acrylic cartridge display stand, individually numbered hardcover magnetic cartridge packaging, and a full-colored instruction manual. Similarly, the Game Boy edition will include a collector's edition Silver Sparkle cartridge for Game Boy, individually numbered hardcover magnetic cartridge packaging, and a full-colored instruction manual.
"Rod Land is one of the few games to perfectly strike a balance between simple, single-screen level designs and gameplay that is both deceptively deep and thoroughly satisfying,"
Rod Land marks the second Game Boy title from Retro-Bit Publishing, following the release of Avenging Spiri (https://retro-
Pre-orders for this exclusive limited-edition one-time production of Rod Land on both Nintendo Entertainment System and Game Boy are only offered through pre-order available right now and will run through July 7, 2024, at both Retro-Bit's website (https://retro-
