Seekye Capital Announces Acquisition of SES Mid Atlantic Group of Companies
Seekye Capital, a Fairfax, Va.-based private equity firm, announced today their inaugural acquisition of SES Mid Atlantic, Advantage Septic, and Joiner Labs.
By: Seekye Capital
SES Mid Atlantic, founded in 1987 by Michael Lynn and Rob Fields, specializes in soil evaluations, environmental investigations, septic-drainfield designs, and wastewater solutions to ensure seamless health department approvals for on-site sewage systems. Advantage Septic Service, established in 1997, provides expert wastewater inspection, maintenance, and repair for residential and commercial customers.
"Guided by faith and the dedication of our incredible associates, we've grown into a comprehensive group of full-service sewer, septic, well water, and lab service companies," Mike shared. "Suzanne and I are thrilled and honored to have been chosen by Seekye Capital Partners for this pivotal expansion phase. [Their] expertise in growth and expansion perfectly complements our vision for the future of our companies and our people. Our team looks forward to embracing new roles within the companies and are incredibly excited about the future of our customers and associates. Personally, I am excited to return to my roots in soils, design and construction leading the expansion of SES Mid Atlantic's capabilities and service area. The best is yet to come!"
Seekye Capital co-founder JT Carradice shared his excitement over the acquisition as well, stating, "Our growth partnership marks a pivotal leap forward for SES Mid Atlantic, Advantage Septic, and Joiner Labs. Together we will deepen and build on their longstanding history." JT added, "I am very excited about the future of these three companies."
Matt Lowers, co-founder of Seekye, said, "With Mike's leadership and deep industry knowledge, combined with our strategic growth approach, our team is confident that together we will take these companies to the next level. We look forward to expanding opportunities, enhancing services, and ensuring the continued success of SES and Advantage Septic for years to come."
The Seekye team has a track record of successfully growing businesses while being an ideal workplace for talent and looks forward to accelerating growth through various organic and acquisition-
About Seekye Capital
Seekye Capital, established in 2025, helps business owners navigate seamless transitions and strategic growth while preserving their vision, values, and legacy. Whether facilitating ownership transitions, forming growth partnerships, or pursuing strategic acquisitions, the firm provides tailored solutions that ensure businesses continue to thrive. With a focus on leadership development, technology-driven growth, and performance-
For more information, visit https://www.seekyecapital.com.
About SES Mid Atlantic Group
Founded in 1987, SES Mid Atlantic has served thousands of clients with expert soil interpretations, environmental investigations, septic drainfield designs, decentralized wastewater systems, and stormwater management solutions. With deep soil and environmental science expertise, SES has guided clients through health department approvals for alternative onsite sewage systems, earning the respect of regulatory agencies across Virginia. Learn more at www.advantagesepticservice.com.
About Advantage Septic Service
Advantage Septic Service, established in 1997, is a locally owned business specializing in wastewater system inspection, maintenance, and repair for residential and commercial customers. With a team of over 15 licensed technicians, Advantage Septic is known for its honesty, fair pricing, and reliability. Learn more at www.ses-company.com.
Together, SES and Advantage Septic provide comprehensive, science-driven wastewater solutions committed to excellence and community service.
About Joiner Micro Laboratories
Established in 1991, Joiner Micro Laboratories has built and maintained a strong reputation among its Virginia customers. JML maintains confidence in the integrity of its data, adhering to state-approved analytical methods and conducting all required regulatory quality control checks in accordance with Virginia's standards. Learn more at www.joinermicrolab.com.
JT Carradice
