Follow on Google News
News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Follow on Google News
sayhii & 512Financial Partner to Equip Startups with Real-Time Culture Insights that Drive Retention
Paired with fractional HR leadership, daily culture insights give founders clarity to anticipate challenges and keep teams aligned as they scale.
By: sayhii inc
512Financial supports fast-scaling startups by embedding experienced leaders across people, process, and performance functions, without the cost or commitment of full-time hires. With the integration of sayhii, 512Financial's fractional executives can tap into real-time feedback and behavioral insights, allowing them to identify friction points, monitor engagement, and proactively address emerging issues.
"Our clients are scaling fast, and culture can shift overnight. By equipping our fractional HR leaders with sayhii's daily insights, we give founders the clarity they need to spot challenges early on, keep team members engaged, and scale without losing momentum," said Bart Davis, Co-Founder and CEO of 512Financial.
For sayhii, the partnership extends the reach of its platform into the evolving world of flexible executive leadership, where real-time, people-centric data is critical for scale. The platform's approach is uniquely valuable for founders of fast-scaling start-ups, providing an always-on diagnostic for culture and engagement. By surfacing continuous insights, sayhii enables leaders to stay connected to the pulse of the team and guide founders proactively, rather than waiting on traditional annual surveys.
"Rochester and Austin both represent ecosystems where innovation meets action." said Amy Gurske, Founder and CEO of sayhii. "By combining sayhii's continuous human insights with 512Financial's expertise in scaling people operations, we can help founders build stronger, more resilient teams from day one."
The partnership begins with coordinated outreach and a shared vision to expand as both teams align and collaborate. Founders interested in learning more can contact hi@sayhii.io.
About sayhii
sayhii is an AI-powered engagement and culture platform that delivers one question a day to employees, creating real-time insight for leaders to reduce burnout, improve retention, and strengthen workplace culture. With 90%+ daily response rates, sayhii transforms continuous feedback into actionable strategies for leaders at every level—helping organizations put people first while driving measurable business results. Learn more at www.sayhii.io.
Media Contact: hi@sayhii.io
About 512Financial
512Financial is an Austin-based fractional services firm helping high-growth startups and growing businesses scale with senior-level finance, accounting, HR, recruiting, and due diligence expertise. Since 2022, the firm has partnered with more than 140 clients and achieved 50% year-over-year growth. Its growing team, recognized by the Austin Business Journal as a Best Place to Work, combines deep venture-backed expertise with a flexible, full-service model that helps founders manage essential finance and people operations through a single partner. Learn more about 512Financial's approach at www.512Financial.com.
Media Contact: marketing@512financial.com
Contact
Bart Davis
Amy Gurske
***@sayhii.io
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse