Shoot 'Em Up Classic Undeadline Coming to America & Europe for the First Time in New Collector's Set

Retro-Bit Reveals New Artwork, Localization, and English Translation for this one-time Limited-Edition SEGA Genesis/Mega Drive Collectors Cartridge Release
By:
 
 
Undeadline Collage Web
MONTCLAIR, Calif. - July 8, 2025 - PRLog -- Retro-Bit® Publishing is excited to announce that Undeadline, one of the most sought-after shoot 'em ups of all time, will be getting its first official release outside of Japan in a limited-edition collector's set for SEGA Genesis® and Mega Drive consoles. Pre-orders are now open and will run through August 10th, 2025, priced at $59.99 in the United States, €69,99 in Europe, and $84.99 in Canada.

Released on the Mega Drive in 1991, Undeadline is an upgraded port of T&E Soft's horror-themed shoot 'em up that debuted on the MSX2 computers. It takes us to Zidane, a once-peaceful kingdom that has been overrun by demons and monsters after the evil Count Brahzen attempts to revive one of the ancient living weapons of Ragnarök. It's up to a brave and mysterious warrior named Leon to fight his way through graveyards, sewers, haunted forests, the lava-filled mines, and other monster-infested stages in a quest for the Spirit of Roshufa.

A mix of fantasy and fast-paced shoot 'em up action, Undeadline is best known for its intense difficulty and massive boss fights. The critically-acclaimed shooter earned high marks for its "Eye-zapping graphics" (Sega Pro), "incredible, lovely power-ups" (Mega Drive Advanced Gaming), and role-playing elements, allowing players a chance to upgrade Leon's strength, magic, dexterity, and agility between levels.

Undeadline will mark its first official release outside of Japan with a new localization by Nathan Deren, translated into English by Jonathan Antonioli. The limited-edition collector's set will also come with a Midnight Soul cartridge for play on Genesis/Mega Drive consoles, a full-color instruction manual, individually-numbered commemorative slipcover, and a celebratory art card set from Zander Martinez of Zander6Comix, who will also be featuring exclusive artwork for the reversible cartridge inlay sleeve.

"We're so proud and excited to see so many people come together to contribute their talents to this release of Undeadline," explains Richard Igros, Director of Marketing. "A true cult classic, this is a shooter with a lot of hidden depth. From the constantly changing stages to the massive boss fights to the unique upgrade system, this is a game that subverts your expectations every step of the way. With exclusive new artwork and a fresh localization, we're giving fans the limited-edition package they have been waiting three decades to put on their shelf."  This release and collector's cartridge was made possible with the cooperation of Undeadline's IP holder, Japan's D4Enterprise Co.,Ltd.

Other recent releases have included collector's editions of R.C. Pro-Am II on Nintendo Entertainment System and Schubibinman Zero – Shockman Zero on Super NES, as well as the American and European debut of P-47 II MD on Genesis/Mega Drive.

The one-time production run of the Undeadline collector's cartridge is only available through pre-order now through August 10th at both Retro-Bit's website and participating retailers. The limited-edition collectors' cartridge is priced at $59.99 in the United States and is available at Limited Run Games (https://limitedrungames.com/products/undeadline-collector...), Castlemania Games (https://castlemaniagames.com/products/undeadline-sega-gen...), and Rondo Products (https://rondoproducts.com/products/undeadline-sega-genesis%C2%AE-mega-drive-collector-s-edition).  Canada direct customers can pre-order for $84.99 at PNP Games.  European retailers Spel & Sant (https://www.spelochsant.se/products/view/id/57712), NedGames (https://www.nedgame.nl/sega-megadrive/undeadline-mega-drive-collector---s-edition--retro-bit-/7815634609), Retro Cables (https://retrocables.es/es/megadrive/5338-reserva-juego-megadrive-undeadline.html), and more will have it available for  €69,99 in Europe.

More information can be found at: https://retro-bit.com/undeadline

©D4Enterprise Co., Ltd.

About Retro-Bit

A leader in the retro-gaming community for more than a decade, Retro-Bit® brings new life to classic video game consoles with exciting accessories, controllers, and games. From the Atari 2600® to the PlayStation 5® and almost everything in between, Retro-Bit offers the best new ways to play classic games.  Retro-Bit can be found online at retro-bit.com and across social media allmylinks.com/retro-bit.

