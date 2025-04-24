Toaplan Shooters Collection Volume 2: Ready for Re-Launch

MONTCLAIR, Calif.
-- Since having to postpone the pre-order window back in November 2025 due to licensing constraints that were brought to their attention, Retro-Bit Publishing (https://retro-
bit.com/retro-
bit-publishing/)
is proud to announce they will restart preorders of the release of "Toaplan Shooters Collector's Edition: Volume 2
(https://retro-
bit.com/toaplan-
shooters-2/)".
A new box set that allows you to enjoy two legendary action games from Toaplan, a pioneer in the shooting game genre, on SGN 16-bit consoles: Grind Stormer
and Slap Fight
. Pre-orders are open through June 1, 2025, for both the limited-edition box set at $134.99 (€149,99 in Europe and $194.99 in Canada), as well as the individual games at $59.99 each (€69,99 in Europe and $89.99 in Canada).
Originally founded in 1979, the developers at Toaplan, of which Masahiro Yuge was a founder, set the standard for fast-paced shoot-'em-up action in both the arcade and on home consoles like the SEGA Genesis/Mega Drive. The Toaplan Shooters Collector's Edition: Volume 2
will bring together some of the company's most iconic games, including:Slap Fight
is based on one of Toaplan's earlier arcade successes, but the Mega Drive version wasn't released in Japan until 1993, originally ported by MNM Software. Now coming to North America and Europe for the first time, Slap Fight
recreates the exciting arcade game and offers a console-exclusive mode that expands the levels and offers even more shoot 'em-up action. This upcoming release includes the reorchestrated soundtrack from world-renowned video game composer Yuzo Koshiro.Grind Stormer
was often regarded as an early example of a manic shooter, one of Toaplan's final games, it was released just a year before the company closed operations. This science-fiction-
themed action game is the spiritual successor to Slap Fight and has you fighting an invading force using a spaceship left to humanity by an ancient race that had fled from said invaders. Grind Stormer is widely considered to be one of the most influential shoot 'em ups of all time.
Each game in the Toaplan Shooters Collector's Edition: Volume 2
will come with a reversible cartridge inlay sleeve, a full-color instruction manual, and an individually-
numbered embellished slipcover, as well as unique cartridge colors for both games – Crystal Shield (Grind Stormer
) and Cosmic Flare (Slap Fight
). The limited-edition box set will also come with a one-of-a-kind digital clock featuring art from Grind Stormer
, an exclusive interview with Masahiro Yuge, commemorative patches, and a collectible puffy sticker set based on both games.Toaplan Shooters Collector's Edition: Volume 2
follows the 2020 release of Volume 1 (https://retro-bit.com/toaplan-shooters/
), which included Fire Shark
, Hellfire
, Truxton,
and Zero Wing
. Other recent Retro-Bit Publishing shoot 'em up releases have included Eliminate Down
(https://retro-bit.com/eliminate-down/
), Sol-Deace
(https://retro-
bit.com/sol-
deace/), Gaiares
(https://retro-
bit.com/gaiares/)
and Gley Lancer
(https://retro-
bit.com/gley-
lancer/).
Pre-orders for both Toaplan Shooters Collector's Edition: Volume 2
and the individual games are available now and will run through June 1, 2025, at both Retro-Bit's website (https://retro-
bit.com/toaplan-
shooters-2/) and participating retailers. The limited-edition box set is priced at $134.99 in the United States and is available to pre-order at Limited Run Games (https://limitedrungames.com/
collections/
toplan-shooters-
vol-2), Rondo Products (https://rondoproducts.com/
products/toaplan-
shooters-collection-
vol-2-collection)
, and Castlemania Games (https://castlemaniagames.com/
products/toaplan-
shooters-collection-
vol-2-collection)
. Canada direct customers can pre-order the collection for $194.99 at PNP Games (https://pnpgamesonline.com/
product/toaplan-
shooters-vol-
2-collectors-
edition-set-
genesis-e/). European retailers Spel & Sant (https://www.spelochsant.se/
products/view/
id/57030), Retro Cables (https://retrocables.es/
es/megadrive/
4968-reserva-
juego-megadrive-
toaplan-shooters-
coleccion-2-
2-juegos.html)
, Just for Games (https://www.shop-
justforgames.com/
products/toaplan-
shooters-volume-
2-collectors-
edition), DragonBox Shop, and more will have the collection for pre-order for €149,99 in Europe. Slap Fight,
and Grind Stormer
are also available individually for $59.99 in the United States, $89.99 in Canada, and €69,99 in Europe.
More information can be found at: https://retro-
bit.com/toaplan-
shooters-2/
.