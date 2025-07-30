Follow on Google News
Allegro Performing Arts Academy Dancers Achieve Top Honors at Two National Competitions
The talented team dancers of Allegro Performing Arts Academy recently returned from an exhilarating summer of competition, earning top awards and national recognition at two prestigious dance nationals.
At Velocity Dance Competition in Las Vegas, Allegro dancers were awarded numerous high placements against some of the best dance studios in the country. The highest honors for our groups that we received were: 3rd place out of all the intermediate division groups with our Presto team's performance of 'Recognition' choreographed by Patrick Pulkrabek. Our Vivace team ballet piece also placed 5th out of all the teen division groups with 'Incertitude' also choreographed by Patrick Pulkrabek.
Velocity also has an individual title competition, Maximum Velocity Artist, of which many Allegro dancers participated in and consists of a solo competition, audition and also multiple rehearsals to prepare with an end of the week performance with ICONA POP. Out of almost 200 junior dancers, Arina earned the top spot of Junior MVA Dancer Title!! In the Teen MVA category, Vivace team dancer Ava earned a top 5 spot and at the end of the week gala she was announced as 2nd runner up amongst other talented dancers from all over. Other high placements include:
Top 20 Intermediate MVA Dancers- Mackenzie T
Top 10 Intermediate MVA Dancers - Lidia P and Angeliz D
Top 10 Teen MVA Dancers - Lillian P
Other standout performances at Velocity included:
MVA+ artist - Lillian P!
2nd place overall Teen Duo/Trio - Lillian and Ava
6th place overall Teen Duo/Trio - Ayla and Brielle
8th place overall Teen Duo/Trio - Delaney and Izzie
4th place overall Junior Duo/Trio - Ellie and Leo
9th place overall Junior Large Groups - Pure Imagination (Allegretto Team)
7th place overall Teen Small Groups - Betrayal (Vivace Team)
5th place overall Intermediate Small Groups - Joga (Presto Team)
6th place overall Intermediate Large Groups - Face (Presto Team)
Just weeks later at Spotlight Dance Cup's PNW Nationals in Seaside, OR, the momentum continued. Allegro secured multiple category wins, top ten placements across age divisions, and special judges' awards recognizing technique, storytelling, and Cut Above recognitions as well.
Our top scoring groups recompeted in the extravaganza to determine their final placement. Accelerando Jr's Jazz routine 'Make it Look Easy' choreographed by Ricki-Lyn Coppock earned 3rd overall Future Gem Jr Small Groups. Their tap dance 'Dancin' Fool' was also invited to perform in the Ruby class division in the extravaganza.
Our Accelerando SR team also had multiple dances recompete in the extravaganza. Most notably, their 'The Dance' piece choreographed by Megan Butler walked away with the championship title of the Future Gem Teen Large Group Champions!! In the small group division they also earned 2nd with 'The Bird' and 3rd overall with 'Get Down On It' both choreographed by Emily Jarosz. Lastly, 'Wind it up' placed 2nd in the Novice Gems Teen Small Group Division.
Other standout performances at Spotlight included:
4th place Senior Dance Down - Brianna!
7th place overall Future Gem Teen Solo - Rex
8th place overall Future Gem Teen Solo - Maeryn
10th place overall Novice Gem Junior Solo - Alexis
4th place overall Future Gem Teen Duo/Trio - Peyton and Natalie L
10th place overall Future Gem Senior solo - Aleia
5th place overall Future Gem Junior Small groups - Dream On (AccJR team)
"We are incredibly proud of our dancers for not only their success on stage but also the dedication, focus, and teamwork they showed throughout the season," said Tonya Warren, Owner and Director of Allegro Performing Arts Academy. "These national competitions are not just about trophies — they are a celebration of growth, artistry, and the joy of dance."
Allegro's team dancers train year-round and are selected through an audition process. The academy, which has been serving the Kent community since 1996, offers dance classes in a variety of styles for all ages and levels.
As Allegro celebrates another year of outstanding accomplishments, enrollment is now open for fall classes and team auditions. For more information, visit http://www.allegrodance.com or follow Allegro's teams on social media at @allegroperforminggroups
