L-Tron to attend the upcoming 2022 IACP Technology Conference in Milwaukee, WI
By: L-Tron
L-Tron team members Julianne Pangal and Nate Leibensperger plan to attend this year's event. The L-Tron team is well-acquainted with the IACP Technology Conference, as the company attended IACP in Arizona in 2013, Georgia in 2014, Texas in 2016, and Missouri in 2017. The team is looking forward to catching up with current clients and partners, as well as connecting with new Law Enforcement agencies. Stop by booth #429 and say hello to the L-Tron team.
As the IACP website explains, the role of technology in law enforcement continues to increase over time, contributing to safer, more efficient, and more effective day-to-day job practices. The IACP Technology Conference not only seeks to examine the benefits of a wide gamut of technologies available, but to also explore the challenges that new technology can present to agencies. The L-Tron will be available to demo its most current Law Enforcement technology offerings, which were strategically developed with Officer input and feedback to increase efficiency and keep Officers and communities safe.
The 4910LR Driver's License Reader has helped thousands of agencies in all 50 states to replace their handwritten citations with more efficient and accurate e-Citations. At traffic stops and collision scenes, Officers instantly capture barcoded information from driver's licenses and vehicle registrations with the 4910LR. This data automatically populates into electronic forms and reports on the Officer's tablet or laptop, which can then be printed on the vehicle's mobile printer. The electronic documents are easily transferred to the agency's administrative and court systems. Overall, the 4910LR allows Officers to spend less time on the roadside, saving time, decreasing operational costs, and promoting the safety of both Patrol Officers and their communities.
Built from the voice of Law Enforcement, L-Tron's crime and crash scene investigation equipment (OSCR360) was developed to capture entire scenes in minutes, preserve and organize critical evidence, present it clearly, and ultimately close cases with convictions. The OSCR360 (https://www.L-
For more information about the upcoming IACP Conference, please visit https://www.theiacp.org/
