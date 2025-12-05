 
Uniting Arizona to Honor Veterans, First Responders & Their Families

By:
 
 
Community impact
Community impact
QUEEN CREEK, Ariz. - Dec. 9, 2025 - PRLog -- Ruck 4 Freedom, one of Arizona's fastest-growing community race events, proudly announces its return on Saturday, November 29, 2025, at Horseshoe Park & Equestrian Centre in Queen Creek. The annual 5K/10K run and ruck march brings together families, athletes, veterans, first responders, and supporters across the state for a morning of movement, gratitude, and purpose.

Created to honor those who serve and to support the organizations that stand behind them, Ruck 4 Freedom continues to build momentum each year—both in participation and in impact. In 2024, the event brought out more than 600 participants and raised critical funds for local veteran and first responder support charities. The 2025 event is expected to surpass that milestone.

A Mission Rooted in Service & Community

Ruck 4 Freedom was founded with a simple but powerful belief: when a community stands behind its heroes, the entire community becomes stronger. Participants may run, walk, or join the ruck division—carrying weighted packs as a symbol of the burdens our military and first responders carry daily.

This year, Ruck 4 Freedom continues to partner with organizations dedicated to healing, restoring, and uplifting veterans and first responders, including PAWWS Pack (Pups & Warriors Side by Side) and SXS Adrenaline Therapy. Event proceeds help fund life-changing programs such as service dog support, trauma recovery experiences, mental health assistance, and crisis resources.

Honoring Courage—with Action

"Ruck 4 Freedom is more than a race," said event founder Jen Hilderbrand "It's a reminder that we don't just thank our heroes—we show up for them. Every step, every ruck, every donation represents someone choosing to carry a little of the load for those who carry so much for us."

Participants of all ages and fitness levels are welcome. The event features:
  • 5K run/walk

  • 10K run

  • Ruck Division with mandatory weigh-ins

  • Opening ceremony honoring fallen and active service members

  • Awards ceremony, including community-funded prizes

  • Vendor booths, family activities, and community engagement stations


Community Partnerships Making a Difference

Ruck 4 Freedom 2025 is proudly presented with support from BNI Elite, whose members collectively funded this year's title sponsorship—demonstrating how small business owners can come together to create a big community impact.

Additional notable sponsors include 5 Guys Roofing, known for their Roofing a Hero giveaway, and Chick-fil-A, awarding Free Chick-fil-A for a Year to select division winners.

Sponsorship opportunities for 2027 open soon  for companies looking to align their brand with patriotism, community, and service.

High-resolution photos, past event footage, interviews, and press passes are available upon request. Learn more at https://www.ruck4freedom.org

Valerie Lomeli
***@hopegives.net
Veterans
Non-profit
Queen Creek - Arizona - United States
Subject:Features
