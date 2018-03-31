News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
MyStemKits.com Named EdTech Digest 2018 Cool Tool Awards Finalist
Atlanta-based MyStemKits.com nationally recognized as a Stem Cool Tool
The EdTech Digest review described the MyStemKits platform as "focused on real-world, hands-on learning, making use of 3-D printable manipulatives with a vast library; teacher-vetted, easy-to-use, students get deep conceptual understanding for highly engaging authentic experiences."
"We appreciate EdTech Digest and their recognition of our platform and how it can help educators prepare K-12 students for the 21st Century workforce," said Laron Walker, CEO of MyStemKits.com. "Already in hundreds of classrooms, and aligned to national and state education standards, we want to bring the MyStemKits 3D-printing experience into all schools to promote hands-on and project-based learning."
"In collaboration with Florida State University's FCR-STEM unit, we're able to offer robust curriculum that accompanies our 3d-printable kits," said Kevin Pratt, II, Sales and Channel Manager. "Kits are designed to teach particular standards-aligned lessons. A teacher searches for the lesson, finds the kit and it's ready-to-stream to a 3D printer. Assembly guides are included adding a maker experience, and for those who want to include 3D modeling, we also offer 3D Design challenges - truly, a well-rounded STEAM experience."
Come check us out at the USA Science & Engineering Festival
MyStemKits.com will be at the USA Science Fest in Washington, D.C. April 6 through 8. Stop by Booth #528 at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center Exhibit Hall.
About EdTech Digest
EdTech Digest offers insights, updates and interviews into the rapidly evolving world of edtech for all those involved in any aspect of edtech. The EdTech Awards are the largest and most competitive recognition program in all of education technology recognizing the biggest names in edtech – and newer talents who are shaping the future of edtech.
About MyStemKits
MyStemKits.com is dedicated to equipping today's students with the skills needed in tomorrow's workforce. A team of educators, innovators, parents, and technology specialists, MyStemKits is committed to making affordable, quality education available to all by using some of the most cutting-edge technology available; redefining 3D printing and giving it a clear use purpose in the math and science classroom by providing educators with the tools they need to succeed. With the most comprehensive STEM solution in the market, whether teaching in a traditional classroom, guiding children during homeschooling, coordinating an afterschool program, or running a STEM camp, MyStemKits is lowering barriers and raising potentials. Visit www.mystemkits.com for more information or follow and engage in the conversation on twitter @mystemkits and facebook.com/
Contact
Kevin Pratt, II
***@mystemkits.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse