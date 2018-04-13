News By Tag
Local Entrepreneur and APS Alum Announces $60K STEM Lab Grant Program for Atlanta Public Schools
Time2Give and MyStemKits CEO, Laron Walker announces that three schools and one extended day program will each receive a $15,000 STEM 3d-printing lab.
"Lately, we are seeing a positive trend with successful corporations, entrepreneurs and celebrities realizing the impact that they can have by giving back and paying forward. Just this week, Beyonce' announced her $100,000 gift to 4 historically black colleges and we want that trend to continue," Walker said. "It shows we are willing to invest in our students and we believe in their ability to achieve, especially when given the right tools and opportunities. It is that sentiment that led me to put together this grant program."
Each grant package will include two Dremel 3D printers, 3D printer filament, MyStemKits.com 3D manipulative and curriculum access for two years, $500 of kit supplies, training from the MyStemkits team, and ongoing mentorship for the school/organization. The grants will go to one APS elementary, one middle, one high school and one extended day program with each winner receiving a $15,000 STEM 3d-printing lab.
APS has been identified as the first grant recipient as Time2Give's founder Laron Walker is an APS graduate. This grant, and the partnerships that make it possible, come together as a sustainable STEM Lab program that can eventually be scaled throughout Georgia, and then nationwide.
APS schools and extended day programs can visit http://www.mystemkits.com/
About Time2Give, Inc.
Time2Give, Inc. is a 501(c)3 founded in 2004 with a mission to provide sustainable STEM based education support for K-12 schools and organizations. It was founded in 2004 by Laron Walker with the original mission to reach back and support kids needing book scholarships for college. In 2016, the focus was shifted to STEM education to align with the founder's passion and to increase impact in our communities. Present day, Time2Give provides in excess of $15,000 of annual support for programs targeting STEM and student initiatives.
About MyStemKits
MyStemKits.com is dedicated to equipping today's students with the skills needed in tomorrow's workforce. A team of educators, innovators, parents, and technology specialists, MyStemKits is committed to making affordable, quality education available to all by using some of the most cutting-edge technology available; redefining 3D printing and giving it a clear purpose in the math and science classroom. Whether teaching in a traditional classroom, guiding children during homeschooling, coordinating an afterschool program, or running a STEM camp, MyStemKits is lowering barriers and raising potentials. Visit www.mystemkits.com for more information or follow and engage in the conversation on twitter @mystemkits and facebook.com/
About Atlanta Public Schools
Atlanta Public Schools is one of the largest school districts in the state of Georgia, serving approximately 52,000 students across 88 schools. The district is organized into nine K-12 clusters with 67 traditional schools, 17 charter schools, two citywide single-gender academies and two alternative programs. For more information, visit www.atlantapublicschools.us, follow us on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/
