MyStemKits.com announces launch on Amazon
Atlanta-based MyStemKits has just launched seven of their Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) 3D-printing subscription products on Amazon
"Whether they are homeschoolers or part of a larger school system, we know that educators shop online for teaching tools. Because Amazon is host to so many products, buyers can also use the Amazon experience as a one-stop shop, comparing similar products, features and prices before buying," said Kevin Pratt II, MyStemKits Channel Manager. "MyStemKits is competitively priced, proven in the market, and offers great benefit to educators and students alike, so we wanted to be a part of the Amazon experience."
MyStemKits believes that they will fare very well when prospective buyers compare their product to other similar STEM kit offerings. MyStemKits' products have unique features that they believe will bring them out on top when shoppers compare. The kits are ready-to-stream to most 3D printers, with no 3D-design or modeling experience necessary. Many kits have accompanying lessons designed in partnership with the Florida Center for Research in STEM, based out of Florida State University. The curriculum team consists of teachers and content experts who design, develop, and test each lesson, aligning them with K-12 NGSS, Common Core and a select, but growing, group of state standards. Also unique, is the user's ability to choose the kit they want to print and assemble, blending it with the DIY, maker experience. MyStemKits is not a kit-of-the-month arrangement - the MyStemkits subscriber can select from 150 kits and choose which kit to print, how many, and when. They can even reprint parts, so they don't have to replace an entire kit should a part become broken or lost. And all plans include a dashboard for printing statistics, as well as, a platform that allows management of all connected printers with printer sharing between users as an available feature for enterprise plans. Two of the plans even include 3D printers for those enterprises that may not have enough 3D printers.
"Our goal is to make it easy for educators to find us and convenient to purchase our products. Amazon is a critical part in meeting that goal" added Pratt.
To find the MyStemKits products on Amazon, visit http://amzn.to/
About MyStemKits
MyStemKits.com is dedicated to equipping today's students with the skills needed in wcj tomorrow's workforce. A team of educators, innovators, parents, and technology specialists, MyStemKits is committed to making affordable, quality education available to all by using some of the most cutting-edge technology available; redefining 3D printing and giving it a clear use purpose in the math and science classroom by providing educators with the tools they need to succeed. Since 2013, the company has researched and developed their program and are proud to offer an unparalleled collection containing hundreds of lesson plans and manipulatives so that there is something for everyone. With the most comprehensive STEM solution in the market, whether teaching in a traditional classroom, guiding children during homeschooling, coordinating an afterschool program, or running a STEM camp, MyStemKits is lowering barriers and raising potentials. Visit www.mystemkits.com for more information or follow and engage in the conversation on twitter @mystemkits and facebook.com/
Contact
Kevin Pratt II
***@mystemkits.com
