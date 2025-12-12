News By Tag
CompanAIn Forms Veterinary Advisory Board to Guide Next Phase of AI-Powered Pet Wellness Platform
-Veterinarians Across Equine Sports Medicine, Pathology and Internal Medicine Advise on Platform's Clinical Direction –
By: CompanAIn
Together, the three veterinarians bring a unique combination of cross-disciplinary, cross-species expertise spanning equine performance medicine, internal medicine, rehabilitation, diagnostics and clinical research. Their perspectives reflect the full spectrum of cases pet owners and veterinarians face, from dogs and cats to equine companions.
"As we build CompanAIn, it's essential that our AI is grounded in real medicine, research and expertise - not just clever models," said Michelle Wiltse, founder and president of CompanAIn. "Drs. Davis, Echeverria and Whitaker bring an incredible blend of expertise in equine performance, complex internal medicine and advanced diagnostic pathology to our board. Just as importantly, they care deeply about the families and veterinarians behind every patient. Their guidance helps us design a platform that supports veterinarians, honors the realities of practice and gives owners a clearer voice in their companion's care."
The Veterinary Advisory Board will provide clinical guidance across CompanAIn's next phase of development, including validating clinical soundness, refining species- and discipline-specific health frameworks and informing the design of the platform's forthcoming veterinarian-
"Early awareness is one of the most powerful tools we have in veterinary medicine," said Dr. Kate Echeverria, DVM, MS, Owner & Equine Internal Medicine Specialist, KE Equine PLLC. "What I appreciate about CompanAIn is how it helps pet owners recognize meaningful changes sooner and share that context with their veterinarian. It supports the kind of proactive partnership that leads to better outcomes for animals across every stage of life."
The founding members of the CompanAIn Veterinary Advisory Board include:
Dr. Kaori Davis, DVM, PhD, DACVP. Chief Medical Officer, Moichor - Brisbane, CA
Dr. Kaori Davis is a board-certified veterinary pathologist with dual certification in both anatomic and clinical pathology, bringing deep expertise in diagnostic medicine across a wide range of species. She began her veterinary education in Tokyo before relocating to the U.S. to complete a clinical pathology residency at NC State University, where she later returned to earn a PhD in cell biology and comparative medicine. Dr. Davis further trained in anatomic and comparative pathology at the Johns Hopkins School of Medicine and achieved dual board certification through the American College of Veterinary Pathologists in 2022. Her work focuses on interpreting subtle biological and clinical patterns, which is an essential lens for supporting early detection, preventive care and species-specific insight.
Dr. Kate Echeverria, DVM, MS, DACVIM-LAIM. Owner & Equine Internal Medicine Specialist, KE Equine PLLC - Norton, Massachusetts
Dr. Kate Echeverria is a board-certified equine internal medicine specialist who provides comprehensive diagnostics and treatment for horses throughout New England through her ambulatory practice KE Equine based in Norton, Massachusetts. Kate earned a bachelor's degree in psychology from Wake Forest University while still actively competing in eventing. After undergrad, Kate spent time as a working student for an upper-level event rider, where her interest in lameness and veterinary medicine grew and she decided to pursue a career in equine veterinary medicine. Kate graduated from North Carolina State University College of Veterinary Medicine in 2010 and completed a one year equine internship at Southern Equine Services in Aiken, South Carolina. She practiced in North and South Carolina for a few years before completing a three-year internal medicine residency and master's of Veterinary Science at the University of Illinois College of Veterinary Medicine. Kate is board certified in Large Animal Internal Medicine by the American College of Veterinary Internal Medicine and serves on multiple councils and boards for the ACVIM, AAEP and local VMA organizations.
Dr. Beau Whitaker, DVM, CERP. Partner & Equine Veterinarian, Salado Equine Medical Center – Salado, Texas
Dr. Beau Whitaker, DVM, CERP grew up on a family farm in Tennessee before acquiring a B.S. in Animal Science from Oklahoma State University. He graduated from Texas A&M College of Veterinary Medicine in 2005. Upon graduation, he completed an internship at Arizona Equine Hospital and then worked at the 6666's Ranch in Guthrie, Texas before moving to Salado where he has practiced since 2007. Beau is a Certified Equine Rehabilitation Practitioner and focuses his work at Salado Equine Medical Center in the areas of sports medicine, regenerative therapies, and clinical research. He conducts equine product development research and has contributed to various publications. Beau serves on multiple boards for companies and organizations and in 2022 he was named the AAEP Good Hands Veterinarian of the Year and PATH International Veterinarian of the Year for his work with therapeutic riding centers.
For more information on the board and early access program, visit companain.ai.
