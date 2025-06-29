 

SenzMate's DevicePulse.AI Now Available in Microsoft Azure Marketplace

Microsoft Azure customers worldwide now gain access to SenzMate's Device Pulse.AI to take advantage of the scalability, reliability, and agility of Azure to drive application development and shape business strategies.
By:
 
COLOMBO, Sri Lanka - July 4, 2025 - PRLog -- SenzMate, a technology company that specializes in connecting the dots between AI and Internet of Things (IoT), today announced the availability of Device Pulse.AI in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace, an online store providing applications and services for use on Azure. SenzMate customers can now take advantage of the productive and trusted Azure cloud platform with streamlined deployment and management.

A pioneer in digital innovation, SenzMate's AI-IoT platforms and devices are used globally to power medical technology, agriculture farms, various industries, and tech start-up services. SenzMate operates as a strategic technology partner, offering end-to-end solutions from sensor integration to AI-powered insights, enabling its customers to make sustainable innovation and growth a reality.

DevicePulse.AI, as an AI-powered navigator, provides predictive and root cause analysis of IoT devices, simplifying the management of IoT devices using connected IoT data. Benefits include real-time monitoring, predictive maintenance, AI-powered root cause analysis, security alerts, and remote upgrades and configuration. DevicePulse.AI also delivers IoT data ecosystem strategy and governance, with an open and scalable architecture for simple IoT platform integration and robust security.

DevicePulse.AI functionalities are: AI-based root cause and predictive analytics, real-time data analysis, IoT platform support, troubleshooting support, data flow management, modular and customizable IoT core (SenzMatica AI-IoT Platform), industry-oriented IoT kits, and integration with hundreds of AI and ML services. DevicePulse.AI benefits include consolidated IoT device management (IoT Management "Master of Masters"), increased effectiveness and efficiency, anticipatory problem fixing, scalability, data-driven insight, innovation (integration with IoT Hubs, ITSM platforms, self-healing, smart escalations), and optimization of support processes.[SH1]

"The availability of DevicePulse.AI in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace (https://azuremarketplace.microsoft.com/en-us/marketplace/...) marks a significant step in bringing AI-driven device monitoring to enterprises worldwide," said Balasundram Arunn, Senior ML Lead at SenzMate. "DevicePulse.AI seamlessly integrates with Azure IoT Hub, Azure OpenAI, and Azure ML Registry, so our customers gain real-time insights, AI-powered diagnostics, and seamless deployment — all within a secure, cloud-native environment. We're empowering technicians with AI-driven diagnostics and predictive maintenance, improving efficiency across IoT enterprises."

Jake Zborowski, General Manager, of Microsoft Azure Platform at Microsoft Corp., said, "We welcome DevicePulse.AI to Azure Marketplace, where global customers can find, try, and buy from among thousands of partner solutions. Thanks to trusted partners like SenzMate, Azure Marketplace is part of a cloud marketplace landscape offering flexibility and economic value while transacting tens of billions of dollars a year in revenues."

The Azure Marketplace is an online market for buying and selling cloud solutions certified to run on Azure. The Azure Marketplace helps connect companies seeking innovative, cloud-based solutions with partners who have developed solutions that are ready to use.

Learn more about DevicePulse.AI at its page on the Azure Marketplace (https://azuremarketplace.microsoft.com/en-us/marketplace/apps/senzmate.00-111-1910?ocid=GTMRewards_PR_00-111-1910_58279) and in website (https://www.senzmate.com/device-pulse/)

About SenzMate

SenzMate is an AI and IoT solutions provider that offers innovative OEM-based solutions powered by its proprietary SenzMatica AIoT Platform. With a focus on machine learning and generative AI, SenzMate delivers cutting-edge solutions for diverse industries, including Energy, Agtech, Fintech, Medtech, Tourism and manufacturing.

Learn more about SenzMate (https://www.senzmate.com/)

Contact
Jeyjenthan Tharmakulasingam
jey@senzmate.com
Email:***@senzmate.com
Posted By:***@senzmate.com Email Verified
Tags:AI-powered IoT diagnostics
Industry:Technology
Location:colombo - western - Sri Lanka
Subject:Products
