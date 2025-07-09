Follow on Google News
John Duffy Hosts Sister Irene O' Neill, Founder and President, and Kelly Mallon Young
By: VIP Press
The show EP # 96 will air Live Wednesday, July 9th 6pm PST, and Re-air July 13th at 6 pm PST on John Duffy's Facebook Page https://www.facebook.com/
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/
Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/
On July 9th, John's guest will be Sister Irene Neill, Founder and President, and Kelly Mallon Young, COO of Sisters Rising Worldwide.
Sister Irene O'Neill is a compassionate visionary and leader who brings a captivating story to any podcast. Raised in a large Roseville family, she cultivated a profound sense of inclusivity and care for others from a young age. Her journey led her to join a group of Sisters who prioritize listening to others' needs before taking action. Recognizing the potential of connecting the 650,000 Sisters worldwide and providing them with resources, she co-founded Sisters Rising Worldwide (SRW) and pioneered the PeaceRoom—a transformative platform facilitating the exchange of best practices and Sisterly connections. Through SRW, Sister Irene and her team have funded 139 Sister-led programs spanning 49 countries, positively impacting more than 200,000 lives. Notable achievements include enabling safe transportation for women in India, supporting survivors of human trafficking in Philadelphia, and establishing a vital nursing and midwifery training institute in South Sudan. Sister Irene's remarkable journey embodies a message of hope and change for the world for audiences seeking stories of transformative impact.
Kelly Young is a visionary leader and COO of Sisters Rising Worldwide; a non-profit organization committed to addressing the root causes of poverty around the world. With over 20 years of experience in sales and a deep passion for giving back, Kelly brings a unique blend of skills and expertise to her role. She leads the development and implementation of the organization's technology platform, manages sales and marketing efforts, and oversees daily operations to ensure the success of SRW. Kelly earned a bachelor's degree in marketing with a minor in Statistics from the University of Dayton, as well as a master's degree in strategic Branding Communication from the University of Illinois. These academic achievements have equipped her with the knowledge and skills necessary to stay ahead of industry trends and drive meaningful impact for SRW. Kelly is a dedicated wife and mother who has recently relocated to Charlotte. Her passion for making a positive difference in the world is contagious, and her commitment to SRW is unwavering.
John Duffy, the creator and moderator of "Live Courageously,"
