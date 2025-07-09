 

Follow on Google News
News By Tag
* Live Courageously
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Entertainment
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Hollywood
  California
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
China
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





July 2025
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
111098765

Follow on Google News

John Duffy Hosts Sister Irene O' Neill, Founder and President, and Kelly Mallon Young

By: VIP Press
 
 
Sister Irene O'Neill and Kelly Mallon Young
Sister Irene O'Neill and Kelly Mallon Young
HOLLYWOOD, Calif. - July 8, 2025 - PRLog -- "Live Courageously" Podcast Show with John Duffy is a show for our time where fear and courage are battling it out in our lives. The Podcast show brings on a wide range of guests who are friends of the host who have lived courageous lives in the face of many types of adversity.

The show EP # 96 will air Live Wednesday, July 9th 6pm PST, and Re-air July 13th at 6 pm PST on John Duffy's Facebook Page https://www.facebook.com/duffysquare

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Os8ZRfgbTeI ,

Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/in/duffysquareproductions/ and listen to it on Spotify, Audible, Google Music, iTunes and more…

On July 9th,  John's guest will be Sister Irene Neill, Founder and President, and Kelly Mallon Young, COO of Sisters Rising Worldwide.

Sister Irene O'Neill is a compassionate visionary and leader who brings a captivating story to any podcast. Raised in a large Roseville family, she cultivated a profound sense of inclusivity and care for others from a young age. Her journey led her to join a group of Sisters who prioritize listening to others' needs before taking action. Recognizing the potential of connecting the 650,000 Sisters worldwide and providing them with resources, she co-founded Sisters Rising Worldwide (SRW) and pioneered the PeaceRoom—a transformative platform facilitating the exchange of best practices and Sisterly connections. Through SRW, Sister Irene and her team have funded 139 Sister-led programs spanning 49 countries, positively impacting more than 200,000 lives. Notable achievements include enabling safe transportation for women in India, supporting survivors of human trafficking in Philadelphia, and establishing a vital nursing and midwifery training institute in South Sudan. Sister Irene's remarkable journey embodies a message of hope and change for the world for audiences seeking stories of transformative impact.

Kelly Young is a visionary leader and COO of Sisters Rising Worldwide; a non-profit organization committed to addressing the root causes of poverty around the world. With over 20 years of experience in sales and a deep passion for giving back, Kelly brings a unique blend of skills and expertise to her role. She leads the development and implementation of the organization's technology platform, manages sales and marketing efforts, and oversees daily operations to ensure the success of SRW. Kelly earned a bachelor's degree in marketing with a minor in Statistics from the University of Dayton, as well as a master's degree in strategic Branding Communication from the University of Illinois. These academic achievements have equipped her with the knowledge and skills necessary to stay ahead of industry trends and drive meaningful impact for SRW. Kelly is a dedicated wife and mother who has recently relocated to Charlotte. Her passion for making a positive difference in the world is contagious, and her commitment to SRW is unwavering.

John Duffy, the creator and moderator of "Live Courageously," has produced over 55 + films in his film career. John grew up in the South Bronx, dropping out of high school at 15. After many journeys, John has established himself as a counselor, producer, professor, and motivational speaker. John has recently produced the feature film Left Behind with Kevin Sorbo. John was an adjunct professor at three universities, now teaching at UCLA Extension. John has also worked in the personal development industry, mentored by Tony Robbins. On February 20th, 2022, John introduced his new podcast, "Live Courageously." He has produced 95 podcast shows to date. Recently, he introduced the  Live-Courageously.com (http://thelive-courageously.com/) Website. - John has also written two memoirs, Black Irish - Not Your Average White Boy and Mao to Reagan - A Born Again American. Black Irish

Contact
VIP Press
***@gmail.com
End
Source:VIP Press
Email:***@gmail.com
Tags:Live Courageously
Industry:Entertainment
Location:Hollywood - California - United States
Subject:Events
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: Jul 09, 2025
VIP Publishing PRs
Trending News
Most Viewed
Top Daily News

Most Viewed
Top Daily News

Jul 08, 2025 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share