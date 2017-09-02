News By Tag
IDSI Attends MAGLabs Conference
IDSI's Daniel Wilson was impressed with the environment that was created at MAGLabs: "MAGLabs' environment paved the way for hands on learning in a comfortable, intimate setting; and it's something I'm looking forward to doing again. With what we know now, we can make bigger plans for better panels, and I can't wait to see what results we can achieve."
MAGLabs wcj is a 3-day convention where those in the video game world come together to build, experiment and learn from the best in the industry. IDSI is in the process of securing a spot at the parent conference MAGFest in January 2018, which hosts roughly 20,000 attendees each year.
Established in 1995, Intelligent Decision Systems, Inc. (IDSI) fuses research, learning sciences, systems engineering, and technology to create world-class training and performance improvement solutions that are both measurable and sustainable. Our creative scientists, analysts, designers, and engineers partner with customers to envision and build these solutions to ensure they resolve identified performance gaps.
IDSI skillfully incorporates cutting edge technologies in our solutions; resulting in innovative and effective training, gaming, modeling and simulation, and multiple other performance improvement solutions. The resulting products are based on current research and evidence-based practices tailored to fit each specific challenge; providing solutions that are relevant, effective, and efficient.
IDSI's research, analysis, and evaluation efforts support our customer's personnel and organizational challenges. Lessons learned, literature reviews, and best practices add to the body of knowledge and expertise that in turn, enhances all IDSI projects. For more information on IDSI, please visit our website, http://www.idsi.com.
Contact
Caitlin Southerly, Business Development Specialist
Intelligent Decision Systems, Inc (IDSI)
***@idsi.com
