IDSI Attends MAGLabs Conference

CENTREVILLE, Va. - Oct. 5, 2017 - PRLog -- IDSI participated in a weekend conference of workshops and VRCade in Alexandria, VA called MAGLabs. Our team presented a variety of workshops in the fields of web development, game design, graphic design, and game development. We were pleased to see that each workshop was nearly filled to capacity with others wanting to learn and see what IDSI has to offer. Michael Magill, IDSI's Director of IT, had this to say about the event: "MAGLabs was a fun event that both gave our game a lot of exposure and allowed us to get a ton of great feedback on it.  We ran many well attended workshops on a broad range of topics such as resume design, game music creation, drawing, and back-end coding." Participants in these workshops also got a chance to demo our latest game, Kitty Hawk, which is an interactive 80's themed VR that is modeled after Flappy Bird. IDSI is hoping to release Kitty Hawk to the public in January 2018.

IDSI's Daniel Wilson was impressed with the environment that was created at MAGLabs: "MAGLabs' environment paved the way for hands on learning in a comfortable, intimate setting; and it's something I'm looking forward to doing again. With what we know now, we can make bigger plans for better panels, and I can't wait to see what results we can achieve."

MAGLabs wcj is a 3-day convention where those in the video game world come together to build, experiment and learn from the best in the industry. IDSI is in the process of securing a spot at the parent conference MAGFest in January 2018, which hosts roughly 20,000 attendees each year.

Established in 1995, Intelligent Decision Systems, Inc. (IDSI) fuses research, learning sciences, systems engineering, and technology to create world-class training and performance improvement solutions that are both measurable and sustainable. Our creative scientists, analysts, designers, and engineers partner with customers to envision and build these solutions to ensure they resolve identified performance gaps.

IDSI skillfully incorporates cutting edge technologies in our solutions; resulting in innovative and effective training, gaming, modeling and simulation, and multiple other performance improvement solutions. The resulting products are based on current research and evidence-based practices tailored to fit each specific challenge; providing solutions that are relevant, effective, and efficient.

IDSI's research, analysis, and evaluation efforts support our customer's personnel and organizational challenges. Lessons learned, literature reviews, and best practices add to the body of knowledge and expertise that in turn, enhances all IDSI projects. For more information on IDSI, please visit our website, http://www.idsi.com.

Contact
Caitlin Southerly, Business Development Specialist
Intelligent Decision Systems, Inc (IDSI)
***@idsi.com
Click to Share