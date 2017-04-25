News By Tag
IDSI Recognized for Webinar Series by the University of West Florida
IDSI has partnered with the Department to host a series of webinars for Instructional Design and Technology graduate students during the Spring semester. These webinars provided students with an opportunity to interact with local professionals in their field of study and gain additional insights into best practices in the field. Between 5 and 10 students attended each of the four webinars. The topics for the webinars were:
• "Gaming Before Instruction:
• "Corporate versus Contract: What Every New Instructional Designer Must Know"
• "Collaboration:
• "I've Graduated. Where do I go from Here?"
IDSI Instructional Designer, Angelia Byers, chaired the webinar committee which also included IDSI Instructional Designers Chris Dunkle and Caroline McGill. Together, the committee decided on the topics and the approach for each webinar. Ms. Byers acted as liaison between IDSI and UWF, and also moderated two of the webinars and was a panelist on one.
Per the Department's Chair and Associate Professor, Dr. Nancy Hastings, IDSI will once again host webinars during the 2017 – 2018 academic year. We will modify the schedule to offer four total webinars, two in the Fall and two in the Spring.
Established in 1995, Intelligent Decision Systems, Inc. (IDSI) fuses research, learning sciences, systems engineering, and technology to create world-class training and performance improvement solutions that are both measurable and sustainable. Our creative scientists, analysts, designers, and engineers partner with customers to envision and build these solutions to ensure they resolve identified performance gaps.
IDSI skillfully incorporates cutting edge technologies in our solutions; resulting in innovative and effective training, gaming, modeling and simulation, and multiple other performance improvement solutions. The resulting products are based on current research and evidence-based practices tailored to fit each specific challenge; providing solutions that are relevant, effective, and efficient.
IDSI's research, analysis, and evaluation efforts support our customer's personnel and organizational challenges. Lessons learned, literature reviews, and best practices add to the body of knowledge and expertise that in turn, enhances all IDSI projects. For more information on IDSI, please visit our website, www.idsi.com.
Contact Information:
Heather-Joy Nierle, Business Development/
Intelligent Decision Systems, Inc.
5885 Trinity Parkway, Suite 100
Centreville, VA 20120
Phone: (703) 766-9631
Email: nierle.heather-
Web: www.idsi.com
