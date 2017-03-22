News By Tag
Public Release of Richard Pizza's Hungry Games
A fun and educational game that revolves around nurturing nutritional habits!
The storyline of the game revolves around a civilian living in Pizza Town, Richard Pizza. In order to boost the population and spur economic growth, Richard Pizza is hosting the 1st Annual Hungry Games in the heart of downtown Pizza Town. Players can help Richard Pizza by playing games, collecting character cards, and ultimately expanding Pizza Town. Mini games include: Save Broccoli from being Cheesed; Help keep the Water Bottle Hydrated; and Help Shake the Salt off the Pretzel. There are over 80 original characters to unlock throughout the game.
IDSI's Duncan Iaria, Lead Developer for Richard Pizza's, wanted to make the game both entertaining and appealing to play: "With RPHG, we wanted to present a familiar game format to players but with a new twist on the presentation. For me, the characters have always come first. In fact, before the concept of the game was solidified, we knew for sure that we wanted to populate it with wacky food people. Additionally, we wanted to make it educational, but with an emphasis on keeping it fun. It's a challenging mix, but I think we've been successful."
To further emphasize the unique nature of the artwork used throughout the game, Eric Monachello, Lead Graphic Artist and Animator, says this about RPHG: "A mixture of traditional animation techniques and hand painted characters fuses the more frequent flat style with a hand-crafted finish. The art style doesn't just strengthen RPHG's originality but also emphasizes its wacky and imaginative tone that is present throughout the game. Whether you are playing a mini game, or simply navigating menus, the RPHG flair is there."
For more information on the fun and educational Hungry Games, please visit IDSI's website or download the app. We look forward to seeing you in Pizza Town!
Established in 1995, Intelligent Decision Systems, Inc. (IDSI) fuses research, learning sciences, systems engineering, and technology to create world-class training and performance improvement solutions that are both measurable and sustainable. IDSI skillfully incorporates cutting edge technologies in our solutions; resulting in innovative and effective training, gaming, modeling and simulation, and multiple other performance improvement solutions. For more information on IDSI, please visit our website, www.idsi.com.
