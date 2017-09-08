News By Tag
IDSI's Williamsburg Office Moves to Newport News
The IDSI Performance Systems Group (PSG); which specializes in the design and development of training, gaming, virtual reality, and data and analytics solutions, represents the largest contingent in the new office. Dr. Tom Archibald, the PSG Director, explained that "We decided to move to Newport News to be closer to many of our existing and potential customers in addition to obtaining wcj a larger and more modern space at a lower cost. This location also provides our workforce with collectively shorter commute times and therefore a higher quality of life."
Established in 1995, Intelligent Decision Systems, Inc. (IDSI) fuses research, learning sciences, systems engineering, and technology to create world-class training and performance improvement solutions that are both measurable and sustainable. Our creative scientists, analysts, designers, and engineers partner with customers to envision and build these solutions to ensure they resolve identified performance gaps.
IDSI skillfully incorporates cutting edge technologies in our solutions; resulting in innovative and effective training, gaming, modeling and simulation, and multiple other performance improvement solutions. The resulting products are based on current research and evidence-based practices tailored to fit each specific challenge; providing solutions that are relevant, effective, and efficient.
IDSI's research, analysis, and evaluation efforts support our customer's personnel and organizational challenges. Lessons learned, literature reviews, and best practices add to the body of knowledge and expertise that in turn, enhances all IDSI projects. For more information on IDSI, please visit our website, http://www.idsi.com.
