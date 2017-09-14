News By Tag
DocuWare Announces Cloud Office Automation Case Study with LGC Hospitality
LGC fully embraced DocuWare Cloud, an industry-leading cloud document management and workflow automation solution. With DocuWare, they streamlined and automated processes across 26 offices, including incoming paperwork for over 50,000 applicants/year and issuing W2 forms for over 24,000 employees.
LGC cites several business improvements with DocuWare, including:
• Created a searchable database of employees from any office or event location
• Reduced onboarding time from 90 minutes to 30 minutes and a 54-page application to one web form
• Provided the corporate office immediate, secure access to all records, regardless of location
• Eliminated a two-week lag time during payroll processing
• Improved response time for audit document requests and tax credit submissions
Rachel Martin, VP of Operations, noted: "DocuWare has significantly impacted our business and streamlined our processes. Our onboarding procedure is considerably easier wcj and quicker for both applicants and staff and the use of online web forms results in complete, accurate information. On a corporate level, we have access to all the documents from each of our 26 locations, smoothing our audit process and improving our efficiency. DocuWare has helped us move our business into the modern age and allowed us to better serve our clients."
Read the full LGC Hospitality case study here: https://pub.docuware.com/
About DocuWare - DocuWare office automation solutions deliver smart digital workflow and document control that set a new pace for worker productivity and business performance. DocuWare's zero-compromise cloud services are a recognized best-fit for digitizing, automating and transforming key processes. DocuWare operates in 70 countries with headquarters in Germany and the U.S. Visit http://www.docuware.com
