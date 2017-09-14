 
News By Tag
* Human Resources
* Hospitality
* Document management
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Human resources
* More Industries...
News By Location
* New Windsor
  New York
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





September 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
20191817161514

DocuWare Announces Cloud Office Automation Case Study with LGC Hospitality

 
 
LGC Hospitality
LGC Hospitality
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Human Resources
* Hospitality
* Document management

Industry:
* Human resources

Location:
* New Windsor - New York - US

Subject:
* Reports

NEW WINDSOR, N.Y. - Sept. 19, 2017 - PRLog -- DocuWare, a recognized leader of cloud office automation solutions, recently announced a new case study with LGC Hospitality, a leading hospitality staffing company with 26 offices across the US. LGC specializes in filling temporary, temporary-to-hire, and career options for hospitality positions in hotels, corporate dining companies, country clubs, hospital food services, and others.

LGC fully embraced DocuWare Cloud, an industry-leading cloud document management and workflow automation solution. With DocuWare, they streamlined and automated processes across 26 offices, including incoming paperwork for over 50,000 applicants/year and issuing W2 forms for over 24,000 employees.

LGC cites several business improvements with DocuWare, including:

• Created a searchable database of employees from any office or event location

• Reduced onboarding time from 90 minutes to 30 minutes and a 54-page application to one web form

• Provided the corporate office immediate, secure access to all records, regardless of location

• Eliminated a two-week lag time during payroll processing

• Improved response time for audit document requests and tax credit submissions

Rachel Martin, VP of Operations, noted: "DocuWare has significantly impacted our business and streamlined our processes. Our onboarding procedure is considerably easier wcj and quicker for both applicants and staff and the use of online web forms results in complete, accurate information. On a corporate level, we have access to all the documents from each of our 26 locations, smoothing our audit process and improving our efficiency. DocuWare has helped us move our business into the modern age and allowed us to better serve our clients."

Read the full LGC Hospitality case study here: https://pub.docuware.com/en/lgc-hospitality


About DocuWare - DocuWare office automation solutions deliver smart digital workflow and document control that set a new pace for worker productivity and business performance. DocuWare's zero-compromise cloud services are a recognized best-fit for digitizing, automating and transforming key processes. DocuWare operates in 70 countries with headquarters in Germany and the U.S. Visit http://www.docuware.com

Contact
DocuWare Corporation
***@docuware.com
End
Source:DocuWare and LGC Hospitality
Email:***@docuware.com Email Verified
Tags:Human Resources, Hospitality, Document management
Industry:Human resources
Location:New Windsor - New York - United States
Subject:Reports
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
DocuWare Corporation News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Sep 19, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share