Follow on Google News
News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Follow on Google News
Functional Medicine Coaching Academy Announces Recipients of Inaugural Community Impact Scholarships
With over 460 applications received, the selection process highlighted the diversity of efforts across the nation aimed at bringing functional medicine and health coaching to populations in need. Each scholarship recipient brings a unique passion and commitment to making holistic health more accessible.
Meet the Scholarship Recipients:
FMCA is proud to welcome these leaders to its September 2024 class, where they will continue their mission to bring health and wellness to new communities. Their stories reflect FMCA's commitment to fostering change and promoting health equity through functional medicine coaching.
Exciting Opportunity for March 2025:
We're excited to announce that applications for FMCA's Community Impact Scholarships for the March 2025 Health Coach Certification Program will open on October 1, 2024. These scholarships are designed to support individuals who are passionate about making a positive impact on underserved communities.
About FMCA:
The Functional Medicine Coaching Academy (FMCA) is a leading institution in the field of health coaching, committed to educating the next generation of health coaches in the principles of functional medicine. In partnership with the Institute for Functional Medicine, FMCA offers comprehensive training that empowers coaches to make a meaningful impact in the health and wellness space.
About VoLo Foundation:
VoLo Foundation is a private nonprofit organization with a mission "to accelerate change and global impact by supporting science-based climate solutions, enhancing education, and improving health." The foundation envisions a planet where all beings are ensured access to a sustainable and clean environment, health services, and education.
For more information about FMCA's programs or future scholarship opportunities, please visit https://functionalmedicinecoaching.org/
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse