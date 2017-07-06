News By Tag
DocuWare Announces Car Dealership Case Study with Home Run Auto Group
Home Run Auto Group is comprised of 27 auto dealerships across the Midwest and other "hub" companies that provide services to its dealerships, including an ad agency and real estate companies.
Home Run deployed DocuWare to unite an accounting staff spread across 27 dealerships. DocuWare met all the company's sophisticated criteria: support mobile and remote employees, enable customization for different workflows, and seamlessly integrate with its current dealer software. DocuWare delivered the following benefits:
• United accounting personnel into a cohesive 16-person department all individually working from home
• Increased efficiency and balanced workloads resulting in personnel savings of $660,000/year and printing cost savings of $260,000/year
• Enabled the ability to quickly book transactions and securely store documents for repair work and vehicle sales in accounting program
• Empowered management with transparency to monitor workloads and perform audits
• Expanded use to human resources and payroll departments to securely store confidential information and streamline the payroll approval process
DocuWare enabled Home Run to achieve a mobile workforce and transform into a modern, digital business in the auto industry.
"One of the biggest benefits for me is the added internal controls and my ability to do a mini-audit on any dealership, without driving 13 hours," said Justin Fehrman, Chief Financial Officer for Home Run Auto Group.
Read the full Home Run case study here: http://pub.docuware.com/
About DocuWare - DocuWare's document management software delivers smart digital workflow and document control for substantial productivity gains without the need for IT resources. Our cloud and on-premises products are a recognized best-fit solution for companies seeking to digitize, automate and transform key processes. We operate globally with offices in Germany, the U.S., the U.K., Spain and France. Visit http://www.docuware.com
