New Case Study: Major Lexus Dealership Adds Second Location with DocuWare's Paperless Capabilities
In planning to expand from one location to two, the dealership's goal was to not use physical space for paper storage. They desired a solution to digitize the large volume of car sales documentation, including deal jackets that contain anywhere from 40-100 documents per jacket, and make the transition to paperless processes. DocuWare met all the dealership's document management criteria: compatibility with its current dealer software, allowing them to maintain total ownership of their data, and eliminating physical space for paper storage.
The dealerships achieved the following benefits with DocuWare:
• Acquired complete control of data and removed heavy reliance on just one proprietary system
• Gained the ability to store documents, both from dealer software and external documents, together in one searchable database
• Elevated customer service as staff from both locations have immediate access to customer information
• Transformed physical space to house a boutique filled with high-end merchandise, a gourmet coffee bar and bakery
• Redeployed employees to other tasks as scanning and indexing are more efficient
• Effectively shared one accounting and HR department across both locations
"Customer service is the number one focus at both Lexus locations and is a high value target for the dealership. We've reduced human error through digitization and electronic workflow and have found that any improvement in efficiency and accuracy ripples out and positively impacts customer service," said Doug Miller, CEO of Higher State Technology, wcj the managed IT provider for the two major regional Lexus dealerships.
Read the full study here: https://pub.docuware.com/
About DocuWare - DocuWare office automation solutions deliver smart digital workflow and document control that set a new pace for worker productivity and business performance. DocuWare's zero-compromise cloud services are a recognized best-fit for digitizing, automating and transforming key processes. DocuWare operates in 70 countries with headquarters in Germany and the U.S. Visit www.docuware.com
