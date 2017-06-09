 
Industry News





DocuWare Announces Car Dealership Case Study with Moritz of Fort Worth

 
 
Moritz of Fort Worth
Moritz of Fort Worth
 
NEW WINDSOR, N.Y. - June 15, 2017 - PRLog -- DocuWare, a recognized leader of document management solutions, recently announced a new case study with Moritz of Fort Worth, Texas. Moritz is a large, privately owned car dealer group selling Kia, Chevrolet, Chrysler, Jeep and Dodge Ram vehicles.

Moritz integrated DocuWare with their current IT landscape to achieve a highly accurate and cost-efficient means of digitally storing documents and streamlining complex, paperwork-intensive service and sales processes. Specific business improvements include:

• Service departments effortlessly meet manufacturer's documentation requirements, including complete files of required documents, correct data and time stamps, and proper digital signature usage.

• Sales departments gain real-time transparency to transactions, streamlining the receiving and processing payments.

• Lowering costs of storage and filing for the Finance & Insurance department.

DocuWare's ease of use and integration with their current dealer software across departments and locations continue to provide crucial, profit-enabling value across their dealerships.

"Our ability to track long service issues and access complete vehicle information from any one of our locations has made customer service rise to new levels of satisfaction. Internally, we benefit as well, now that warranty audits are stress free. We know every document will be in our system, eliminating worry of large fines for missing documentation," said Jeff Robinson, Fixed Operations Director.

Read the full Moritz case study here: http://pub.docuware.com/en/moritz-of-fort-worth

About DocuWare - DocuWare's document management software delivers smart digital workflow and document control for substantial productivity gains without the need for IT resources. Our cloud and on-premises products are a recognized best-fit solution for companies seeking to digitize, automate and transform key processes. We operate globally with offices in Germany, the U.S., the U.K., Spain and France. Visit http://www.docuware.com

