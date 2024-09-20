 

Follow on Google News
News By Tag
* High-performance Computing
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Technology
* More Industries...
News By Place
* West Lafayette
  Indiana
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
China
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





September 2024
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
26252423222120

Follow on Google News

Concrete Engine Welcomes Defense Innovation Leader Doug Drakeley as Advisor

Concrete Engine Welcomes Doug Drakeley as Advisor to Drive Federal Government Technology Efforts and Announces Strategic Partnership with Purdue University Data Mine
By:
 
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. - Sept. 25, 2024 - PRLog -- Concrete Engine, a pioneering company providing secure and modular compute power solutions for mission-critical AI and high-performance computing (HPC) needs, is pleased to announce the addition of Colonel (Ret.) Doug Drakeley as an advisor. Doug will help guide Concrete Engine's efforts to empower companies in shaping federal government technology initiatives, ensuring robust and sustainable AI solutions for defense and other sectors.

Doug Drakeley Joins Concrete Engine as Advisor
Concrete Engine is thrilled to welcome Colonel (Ret.) Doug Drakeley as a strategic advisor. Doug will guide Concrete Engine's efforts to empower companies in shaping federal government technology initiatives, focusing on delivering robust and sustainable AI solutions for defense and other sectors.

Colonel (Ret.) Doug Drakeley, the Chief Coach at Always Be Leadership, brings a wealth of experience to Concrete Engine. In 2021, he retired from the U.S. Air Force, where he led the Joint Artificial Intelligence Center's (JAIC) industry outreach efforts from Silicon Valley and served as the JAIC's link to the Defense Innovation Unit (DIU) at Moffett Federal Field in Mountain View. In this role, Doug worked with numerous AI companies to facilitate partnerships with the Department of Defense (DoD) and accelerate the adoption of AI across the defense landscape.

Doug's distinguished career includes serving as the Director of Intelligence for Air Force Reserve Command (AFRC) and commanding the first-ever Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance (ISR) Group in AFRC, where he remarkably expanded the team from 38 to over 1,000 personnel in just two years. With over 15 years of senior leadership experience in various commercial sectors—including manufacturing, telecommunications, broadband, financial services, and technology—Doug is well-equipped to guide Concrete Engine in aligning its advanced AI and HPC solutions with the needs of federal and defense organizations. He is currently a doctoral candidate in Organizational Leadership at Wright State University, further enhancing his capacity to drive strategic growth and organizational excellence.

Strategic Partnership with Purdue University Data Mine
In addition to welcoming Doug Drakeley, Concrete Engine is proud to announce a strategic partnership with Purdue University Data Mine (https://datamine.purdue.edu/). This collaboration aims to create a secure and sustainable AI ecosystem by leveraging Purdue University's cutting-edge research, data science capabilities, and innovative talent pipeline. This partnership will allow Concrete Engine to tap into Purdue's deep expertise in data science and AI, facilitating the development of state-of-the-art solutions that address the ever-evolving challenges in AI and HPC.

Building a Strong Advisory Team
Doug Drakeley joins an impressive advisory team at Concrete Engine. Last month, the company announced the addition of former Rackspace executive Jim Thorpe as a strategic advisor. With over 30 years of leadership experience in IT, including his tenure as CIO and Vice President of Information Technology at Rackspace Technology, Jim's customer-centric approach and focus on effective delivery set Concrete Engine apart from others in the market. His commitment to optimizing customer satisfaction through automation and process improvement aligns perfectly with Concrete Engine's mission to provide innovative and secure HPC solutions. Read more about Jim Thorpe's appointment here (https://www.prlog.org/13034604-concrete-engine-welcomes-f...).

Call for Enterprise Partners and Impact Investors
Concrete Engine is calling on enterprise companies to join its early partner and customer list. By partnering with Concrete Engine, companies can be at the forefront of developing a secure and sustainable AI ecosystem tailored for mission-critical applications. With increasing global demand for innovative AI and HPC solutions, Concrete Engine also invites impact investors to join this journey, shaping the future of AI technology and contributing to a robust and sustainable technological landscape.

About Concrete Engine
Concrete Engine provides modular, containerized data center solutions designed to bring compute and storage power directly to green and under-utilized energy sources. By leveraging software-defined infrastructure, Concrete Engine offers AI-driven solutions that align with 21st-century sustainability needs. The company is committed to working with forward-thinking enterprises, government organizations, and research institutions to deliver secure, scalable, and sustainable compute power for AI and HPC applications.

Contact
Concrete Engine Press Relationships
***@concreteengine.com
End
Source: » Follow
Email:***@concreteengine.com Email Verified
Tags:High-performance Computing
Industry:Technology
Location:West Lafayette - Indiana - United States
Subject:Executives
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Concrete Engine PRs
Trending News
Most Viewed
Top Daily News

Most Viewed
Top Daily News

Sep 25, 2024 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share