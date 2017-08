What Conscious Capitalism Means for Project Managers

World-changing movement offers challenges and opportunities for Project Managers.

August Panel

Contact

Carla Fair-Wright

***@opc-houston.com Carla Fair-Wright

End

-- Conscious Capitalism® builds on the foundations of Capitalism - voluntary exchange, entrepreneurship, competition, freedom to trade and the rule of law. These are essential to a healthy functioning economy, as are other elements of Conscious Capitalism including trust, compassion, collaboration and value creation.comes to life as it is applied to business via the four tenets: Higher purpose, stakeholder orientation, conscious leadership, and conscious culture.The panel will share the following:· A brief introduction to conscious capitalism· An overview of the four tenets· How it applies to project managementAmple time will be available for questions and discussion by all participants.The panel includes:, Founder, and President of Conscious Capitalism Northern Nevada. Amber is the founder and Chief Learning Officer of StartHuman, a leadership development practice focused on re-humanizing the workplace. She works with leaders to help them get better at the people side of things., Co-Founder and Secretary of Conscious Capitalism Northern Nevada. Dave is the CEO of Dogma Consulting, focused on interim management and operational transformation. Prior to opening his own business, he worked at Microsoft for 24 years., Ambassador for Conscious Capitalism. Kevin Ciccotti, CPCC, PCC, has been a student of peak performance, interpersonal communication, and human behavior for more than 25 years. He's the founder of Human Factor Formula., Ambassador for Conscious Capitalism. Patty is the owner of Global Coffee. They have locations in Winnemucca and Reno. She's also worked in city government and the mining industry.Aug 22nd at 5:30 p.m.Holiday Inn55 E. Nugget AveSparks, NV 89431For registration and more information, visit http://www.pmi- nnv.org About Project Management Institute - Northern Nevada PMI-NNV is a local chapter of the world's leading not-for-profit membership association for the project management profession. Our local chapter has close to 150 members, and there are more than half a million members and credential holders total in over 185 countries. Our charter is to advocate locally our globally-recognized project management standards and credentials, our extensive research program, and our professional development opportunities. These products and services are the basis of greater recognition and acceptance of project management's successful role in governments, organizations, academia, and industries.LinkedIn: PMI The Northern Nevada Chapter ( https://www.linkedin.com/ groups/2251743 ) | FaceBook: Facebook.com/PMINNV | Twitter: @PMINNV