 
News By Tag
* Project Management
* PMI Institute
* Corporate Strategy
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Business
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Reno
  Nevada
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





August 2017
SuSaFrThWeTuMo
20191817161514


What Conscious Capitalism Means for Project Managers

World-changing movement offers challenges and opportunities for Project Managers.
 
 
August Panel
August Panel
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Project Management
PMI Institute
Corporate Strategy

Industry:
Business

Location:
Reno - Nevada - US

Subject:
Events

RENO, Nev. - Aug. 20, 2017 - PRLog -- Conscious Capitalism® builds on the foundations of Capitalism - voluntary exchange, entrepreneurship, competition, freedom to trade and the rule of law. These are essential to a healthy functioning economy, as are other elements of Conscious Capitalism including trust, compassion, collaboration and value creation.

Conscious Capitalism comes to life as it is applied to business via the four tenets: Higher purpose, stakeholder orientation, conscious leadership, and conscious culture.

The panel will share the following:

· A brief introduction to conscious capitalism
· An overview of the four tenets
· How it applies to project management

Ample time will be available for questions and discussion by all participants.

The panel includes:

Amber Barnes, Founder, and President of Conscious Capitalism Northern Nevada.  Amber is the founder and Chief Learning Officer of StartHuman, a leadership development practice focused on re-humanizing the workplace. She works with leaders to help them get better at the people side of things.

Dave Hartman, Co-Founder and Secretary of Conscious Capitalism Northern Nevada.  Dave is the CEO of Dogma Consulting, focused on interim management and operational transformation. Prior to opening his own business, he worked at Microsoft for 24 years.

Kevin Ciccotti, Ambassador for Conscious Capitalism. Kevin Ciccotti, CPCC, PCC, has been a student of peak performance, interpersonal communication, and human behavior for more than 25 years. He's the founder of Human Factor Formula.

Patty Herzog, Ambassador for Conscious Capitalism. Patty is the owner of Global Coffee. They have locations in Winnemucca and Reno. She's also worked in city government and the mining industry.

Date: Aug 22nd at 5:30 p.m.

Location:

Holiday Inn
55 E. Nugget Ave
Sparks, NV 89431

For registration and more information, visit http://www.pmi-nnv.org

About Project Management Institute - Northern Nevada PMI-NNV is a local chapter of the world's leading not-for-profit membership association for the project management profession. Our local chapter has close to 150 members, and there are more than half a million members and credential holders total in over 185 countries. Our charter is to advocate locally our globally-recognized project management standards and credentials, our extensive research program, and our professional development opportunities. These products and services are the basis of greater recognition and acceptance of project management's successful role in governments, organizations, academia, and industries.

LinkedIn: PMI The Northern Nevada Chapter (https://www.linkedin.com/groups/2251743)  | FaceBook: Facebook.com/PMINNV | Twitter: @PMINNV

Contact
Carla Fair-Wright
***@opc-houston.com
End
Source:PMI Northern Nevada
Email:***@opc-houston.com Email Verified
Tags:Project Management, PMI Institute, Corporate Strategy
Industry:Business
Location:Reno - Nevada - United States
Subject:Events
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Optimal Consulting LLC PRs
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Aug 20, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share