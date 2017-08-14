News By Tag
What Conscious Capitalism Means for Project Managers
World-changing movement offers challenges and opportunities for Project Managers.
Conscious Capitalism comes to life as it is applied to business via the four tenets: Higher purpose, stakeholder orientation, conscious leadership, and conscious culture.
The panel will share the following:
· A brief introduction to conscious capitalism
· An overview of the four tenets
· How it applies to project management
Ample time will be available for questions and discussion by all participants.
The panel includes:
Amber Barnes, Founder, and President of Conscious Capitalism Northern Nevada. Amber is the founder and Chief Learning Officer of StartHuman, a leadership development practice focused on re-humanizing the workplace. She works with leaders to help them get better at the people side of things.
Dave Hartman, Co-Founder and Secretary of Conscious Capitalism Northern Nevada. Dave is the CEO of Dogma Consulting, focused on interim management and operational transformation. Prior to opening his own business, he worked at Microsoft for 24 years.
Kevin Ciccotti, Ambassador for Conscious Capitalism. Kevin Ciccotti, CPCC, PCC, has been a student of peak performance, interpersonal communication, and human behavior for more than 25 years. He's the founder of Human Factor Formula.
Patty Herzog, Ambassador for Conscious Capitalism. Patty is the owner of Global Coffee. They have locations in Winnemucca and Reno. She's also worked in city government and the mining industry.
Date: Aug 22nd at 5:30 p.m.
Location:
Holiday Inn
55 E. Nugget Ave
Sparks, NV 89431
For registration and more information, visit http://www.pmi-
About Project Management Institute - Northern Nevada PMI-NNV is a local chapter of the world's leading not-for-profit membership association for the project management profession. Our local chapter has close to 150 members, and there are more than half a million members and credential holders total in over 185 countries. Our charter is to advocate locally our globally-recognized project management standards and credentials, our extensive research program, and our professional development opportunities. These products and services are the basis of greater recognition and acceptance of project management's successful role in governments, organizations, academia, and industries.
LinkedIn: PMI The Northern Nevada Chapter (https://www.linkedin.com/
Contact
Carla Fair-Wright
***@opc-houston.com
