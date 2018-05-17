News By Tag
Local Toastmasters Club to Host Free Open House
The members of the Carson Communicators Toastmasters Club 2131 are inviting the public to join them for a special evening open house on May 17at 6 pm at the Black Bear Diner
However, there are still many people unaware of Toastmasters, or what they do exactly. Carson Communicators club is holding an Open House that will allow non-members to come and meet current Toastmasters members, learn more about how they can benefit from the club, hear speeches, and win door prizes.
Discover how fun and comfortable learning how to speak in public.
Toastmasters was born out of the idea that every man or woman should be able to speak confidently and effectively before an audience.
The Open House for the Carson Communicators Club will be held on
Thursday, May 17, 2018
6:00 pm - 7:30 pm
Black Bear Diner
900 S Carson St
Carson City, NV 89701
Our proven communication and leadership program has been the backbone of our existence and the reason why we are still in demand in corporations, education, and government. Come and enjoy an evening of interactive fun, prizes and great speakers as we celebrate at our club's new location. At the conclusion of the meeting, we've left time for you to ask any questions you have about Toastmasters and what you feel about today's meeting. And then, do what over 4 million people around the world have done -- join us
ENJOY:
• Entertaining Speech Presentations
• Inspirational Table Topics
• Ask Questions
• Take-Home Materials
• Easy Information on How to Join
EVERYONE CAN BECOME A PUBLIC SPEAKER. EVEN YOU!
THIS IS A FREE EVENT.
Register on Eventbrite: http://bit.ly/
• Discover How to Develop Better Speaking and Presentation Skills
• Build Stronger Leadership Skills
• Learn to Think Quickly and Clearly on Your Feet
• Open Doors in Your Personal and Professional Life
For more information visit our Facebook Page: @CarsonCommunicators
Contact
vppr-2131@toastmastersclubs.org
***@yahoo.com
