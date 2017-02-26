News By Tag
General Manager of Reno Rodeo Foundation to Discuss Managing Multiple Projects Successfully
George Combs to speak at Project Management Institute in Reno, NV on Tuesday March 28th at 5:30 p.m. PST Combs' will share insights on project management and managing multiple projects.
As General Manager of the Reno Rodeo Association, George Combs is involved in multiple foundation projects in addition to putting on the annual Reno Rodeo, "The Wildest, and Richest Rodeo in the West." Our speaker will share best practices in managing multiple projects in support for Reno and the surrounding areas. The Reno Rodeo is a 10-day event which began in 1919 and is a PRCA (Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association)
George Combs was born and raised in Caldwell Idaho and grew up in the country with horses and western way of life. He owned a construction company for 25 years which allowed him to be involved with local rodeo and give back to community. In 2007 he sold his construction company and semi-retired. In 2009, he became Business manager for Caldwell Night Rodeo. Late in 2015 the opportunity came up to move to Reno and become the General Manager for the Reno Rodeo. He was hired and began his journey as General Manager in March 2015. He has been married to his wife (Shannon) for 32 years and has 2 grown children and 3 grandchildren. They truly love living in Reno and being part of the Wildest, Richest Rodeo in the West and the Biggest Little City.
Date: March 28th at 5:30 p.m.
Location:
Twisted Fork Restaurant
1191 Steamboat Pkwy
Reno, NV 89521
For registration and more information, visit http://www.pmi-
About Project Management Institute - Northern Nevada PMI-NNV is a local chapter of the world's leading not-for-profit membership association for the project management profession. Our local chapter has close to 150 members, and there are more than half a million members and credential holders total in over 185 countries. Our charter is to advocate locally our globally-recognized project management standards and credentials, our extensive research program, and our professional development opportunities. These products and services are the basis of greater recognition and acceptance of project management's successful role in governments, organizations, academia and industries.
LinkedIn: PMI The Northern Nevada Chapter (https://www.linkedin.com/
Contact
Carla Fair-Wright
713-560-6154
***@opc-houston.com
