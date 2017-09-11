 
Industry News





September 2017
SuSaFrThWeTuMo
17161514131211

Pivot Partners' Top Executive Shares Winning Tactics For Stakeholder Management

Estella Hunt to speak at Project Management Institute in Reno, NV, on Tuesday, September 26th at 5:30 p.m. PST Hunt's presentation is titled "An Entrepreneurial Mindset - Bridging the Gap when your Stakeholders are Oceans Apart"
 
 
Estella L. Hunt
Estella L. Hunt
 
RENO, Nev. - Sept. 15, 2017 - PRLog -- It is important to engage the right stakeholders all the way through the project, stakeholders can be strong advocates. Good stakeholder management will not only clear unforeseen obstacles, but can be a determinate factor in project success.

Join us as our presenter, Estella Hunt, discusses how an entrepreneurial mindset can be a game changer as you manage projects and align objectives with key stakeholders. Estella will share how Northern Nevada's passion for entrepreneurship and sense of community became a case study and a platform for global connections with individuals from Southeast Asia, Africa, Latin America.

About Estella Hunt

Estella Hunt, the Managing Partner of Pivot Partners, is a strategic problem solver and tactician. Estella works with teams seeking to transform ideas into marketable products or services while sustaining a competitive advantage by flexing with change, mobilizing resources and driving growth in revenue.

Meeting Location:

Courtyard Marriott
6855 S Virginia St
Reno, NV 89511

Registration: visit  http://www.pmi-nnv.org


About Project Management Institute - Northern Nevada

PMI-NNV is a local chapter of the wcj world's leading not-for-profit membership association for the project management profession. Our local chapter has close to 150 members, and there are more than half a million members and credential holders total in over 185 countries. Our charter is to advocate locally our globally-recognized project management standards and credentials, our extensive research program, and our professional development opportunities. These products and services are the basis of greater recognition and acceptance of project management's successful role in governments, organizations, academia, and industries.

Contact
Carla Fair-Wright
***@pmi-nnv.org
End
Source:PMI Northern Nevada
Email:***@pmi-nnv.org Email Verified
Disclaimer     Report Abuse
