Industry News





FREE Toastmasters Open House - Guest Speaker, Food & Networking - June 22, 2017

Meeting Open to Public Helps People Curious About Toastmasters Get Questions Answered
 
 
Toastmasters International
Toastmasters International
 
CARSON CITY, Nev. - May 12, 2017 - PRLog -- Since 1924, Toastmasters International has helped people of all backgrounds become more confident in front of an audience.

However, there are still many people unaware of Toastmasters, or what they do exactly. Carson Communicators club is holding an Open House that will allow non-members to come and meet current Toastmasters members, learn more about how they can benefit from the club, hear speeches, and win door prizes.


Discover how fun and comfortable learning how to speak in public.


The Open House for the Carson Communicators Club will be held on

Thursday June 22, 2017
6:00 pm - 7:15 pm

Black Bear Diner
900 S Carson St
Carson City, NV 89701

Toastmasters was born out of the ideal that every man or woman should be able to speak confidently and effectively before an audience. Our proven communication and leadership program has been the backbone of our existence and the reason why we are still in demand in corporations, education and government. But don't take my word for it, take the words of roughly 345,000 members worldwide!

THIS IS A FREE EVENT.

THIS IS A FREE EVENT.
Register on Eventbrite:  http://bit.ly/2r6PVTY

Come and enjoy an evening of interactive fun, prizes and great speakers as we celebrate at our club's new location.

• Discover How to Develop Better Speaking and Presentation Skills
• Build Stronger Leadership Skills
• Learn to Think Quickly and Clearly on Your Feet
• Open Doors in Your Personal and Professional Life

ENJOY:

• Entertaining Speech Presentations
• Inspirational Table Topics
• Ask Questions
• Take-Home Materials
• Easy Information on How to Join

EVERYONE CAN BECOME A PUBLIC SPEAKER. EVEN YOU!

For more information visit our website:
Club # 2131 http://carsoncommunicators.toastmastersclubs.org

Carla Fair-Wright
***@opc-houston.com
