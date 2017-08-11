News By Tag
Farahana Surya Namaskar contributes a chapter to revolutionary new ebook series
Writer and motivational speaker shares her story of life's synchronistic events
In an inspiring story titled, "The Best Bread Ever!" Farahana shares how a random meeting with a stranger became something much more.
Farahana says, "Life since the breakup of my marriage has taught me that there are no coincidences, and there is no right or wrong choice. There is no happenstance, or "right place at the right time" or "sheer luck" situations. God has a perfect way of aligning experiences and people into our lives that help us become all that we are meant to be. I have experienced this facing the toughest of challenges as well as the most beautiful easier to accept encounters. We need to recognize and acknowledge that these are all divinely orchestrated efforts by God to help us find Him in ways we never imagined possible. The moment we let go of controlling situations and people in our lives and are able to successfully navigate ourselves through life with ease and least resistance, we are lead to miracles that unfold beautifully, divinely and purposefully."
Farahana Surya Kassam (Farahana Surya Namaskar) describes herself as a writer, motivational speaker, seeker, and dreamer who lives life knowing that with God, all things are possible. Farahana is a single mother to a beautiful 5-year-old son who inspires her every day to live the life she always dreamed to have. After her divorce, she has embraced the principle that everything in our life happens for us, not to us and if we seek out opportunity especially in the most difficult circumstances, we find our strength and our true self. She believes her life purpose is to help bring love, light, purpose and awakening to those who cross her path and is grateful to God every day for all the miracles and blessings that show up in her life especially through beautifully synchronized experiences.
Thirteen authors from all over the world came together in this inspiring digital book, sharing their personal SPARKS, in order to SPARK something in their readers.
Through this collection of short stories, readers will be reminded of who they are, where they've been and where they are going.
A gift for you at:http://positivemediapress.com/
ABOUT POSITIVE MEDIA VENTURES, LLC.
Positive Media Ventures is a new kind of media company. We strive to provide positive inspiration for everyday life and counteract the negativity that is rampant in today's media.
Our media platforms include:
• Positive Media Press
• SPARKS of Inspiration eBooks and magazines
• Inspirational Radio Directory
• Inspirational Talk Radio Network
• Life SPARKS book programs
• SPARKS of Inspiration live and virtual events
It is our belief that every single person on this planet has a story to tell, one that will impact and inspire others. Our mission is to give everyone a platform to share their distinct message, lighting their spark that ignites inspiration in others, and soon that spark expands and becomes a flame of positivity that shines on the world.
