Danita Banko contributes a chapter to revolutionary new ebook series
Voice instructor and business owner shares her story of overcoming her past
In an inspiring story titled, "Frozen in Time..." Danita recounts her living through childhood trauma and how she came out stronger on the other side.
Danita says, "I know I am not alone! I am never alone. My story is not new; it is not uncommon. Yes, it's a bummer that it happened and that life here couldn't be more pristine. But, I also recognize that I am alive and well and coming through all that stuff, and my brilliance is returning. I have chosen to come to life again, and I fully expect to have a healthy intimate relationship with the man who has been by my side for the past 13 years. I'll admit it's been a bit rough emotionally, but the beauty of a diamond isn't revealed overnight, now is it?"
Danita Banko currently lives in Bend, Oregon. She has a bachelor of arts degree in music, has been a voice instructor, and has performed opera around the state of Oregon. This is her first time writing for the public. She enjoys doing improv in Bend and also loves the art and science of essential oils. She loves meditating every morning, knowing this brings clarity and healing from the inside out. Danita is always listening for her next calling in life. She and her husband have their own residential cleaning service, so until otherwise noted Danita will be cleaning homes in the Bend area.
Thirteen authors from all over the world came together in this inspiring digital book, sharing their personal SPARKS, in order to SPARK something in their readers.
Through this collection of short stories, readers will be reminded of who they are, where they've been and where they are going.
A gift for you at:http://positivemediapress.com/
ABOUT POSITIVE MEDIA VENTURES, LLC.
Positive Media Ventures is a new kind of media company. We strive to provide positive inspiration for everyday life and counteract the negativity that is rampant in today's media.
Our media platforms include:
• Positive Media Press
• SPARKS of Inspiration eBooks and magazines
• Inspirational Radio Directory
• Inspirational Talk Radio Network
• Life SPARKS book programs
• SPARKS of Inspiration live and virtual events
It is our belief that every single person on this planet has a story to tell, one that will impact and inspire others. Our mission is to give everyone a platform to share their distinct message, lighting their spark that ignites inspiration in others, and soon that spark expands and becomes a flame of positivity that shines on the world.
Contact Name: Tami Blodgett
Contact Phone: 541-285-7218
Contact E-mail: team@positivemediapress.com (mailto:team@
Contact
Tami Blodgett
***@positivemediaventures.com
