Aero Cosmetics Invented the World's First Waterless Car Wash in 1987 Transforming Vehicle Care

From Runways to Driveways: How Aero Cosmetics Sparked the Eco-Friendly Car Care Revolution

Aero Cosmetics

Brian Phillips

-- In early 1987, Brian Phillips, founder of Aero Cosmetics, pioneered the world's first waterless car wash, creating an environmentally responsible solution that revolutionized vehicle cleaning.This breakthrough innovation, initially named Waterless Wash 700, was developed in direct response to new environmental regulations introduced by the 1987 amendments to the Clean Water Act. These stricter rules, which applied to federal properties such as San Antonio International Airport, prohibited washing vehicles with water unless EPA-approved containment systems were in place to prevent wastewater runoff.With no such systems available, traditional wet washing of aircraft and support vehicles was immediately banned. To address this challenge, Phillips developed a spray-on, wipe-off waterless solution that allowed compliant cleaning without water—paving the way for a new era in eco-friendly vehicle care.Later that year, Phillips advanced his creation by developing the first water-based spray-on car wax. He combined this breakthrough with his waterless car wash formula to create the first waterless wash and wax—a product that allowed users to clean and wax their vehicles in a single step, without the need for water, delivering unmatched convenience and value.This improved formula was later renamed Wash Wax ALL, which quickly became the gold standard in waterless vehicle care technology and remains a cornerstone of the industry today.The advantages of waterless washing were immediately clear. Users could clean and protect their vehicles anytime, anywhere—even in parking lots and garages—without relying on water. As demand grew, Phillips expanded Aero Cosmetics' products and services throughout Texas, where strict federal wastewater runoff regulations were widely enforced.Both aviation and automotive communities embraced the system for its environmental benefits, effectiveness, and ease of use.Wash Wax ALL continues to be recognized as a leader in waterless cleaning solutions, trusted for over 38 years by private car owners, airlines, and even the U.S. Military.The product gained rapid traction among private individuals and corporate clients operating cars and aircraft across Texas. Phillips built a loyal customer base through direct sales, leveraging word of mouth and participation in local trade shows. What began as a regional success soon expanded far beyond Texas, and today Aero Cosmetics products are sold worldwide, trusted by customers across aviation, automotive, marine, and RV industries.In 2009, Aero Cosmetics introduced another milestone innovation: the Waterless Wash Wax Mop—the world's first dedicated waterless wash tool. This patented device allowed users to clean large vehicles without ladders, extending their reach up to 12 feet. By eliminating the need for ladders, the mop reduced cleaning time and minimized the risk of falls, delivering significant safety and efficiency benefits.Founded in 1987, Aero Cosmetics is a pioneer in eco-friendly vehicle cleaning solutions. Its flagship product, Wash Wax ALL, is trusted globally in aviation, automotive, marine, and RV industries. Aero Cosmetics continues to set industry standards in environmentally responsible cleaning technology.