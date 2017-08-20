News By Tag
Tahira Bharmal contributes a chapter to revolutionary new ebook series
Writer and coach shares the power of the written word in helping others
In an inspiring story titled, "Creating a Ripple Effect of Inspiration Through Writing" Tahira shares how writing creates a wave of inspiration that spreads throughout the world.
Tahira says, "Through my writing and coaching, I know God is by my side and has given me a purpose of contributing to a higher good. Most times people feel this needs to be done in a big way, but it is in the small steps we take. Our world is not the big world, but really our immediate circles, and making a difference in those circles is what causes the ripple effect of contributing to the higher good. Often when we think of making a difference or change, we think of fame and being on a celebrity platform, but the truth is - we are all celebrities in our OWN worlds."
Tahira Bharmal was born and raised in Kenya and has lived in the United Arab Emirates, South Africa and Canada. She comes from a diverse background and carries a piece of every place she has resided within her. Tahira follows her heart, believes in taking chances and risking it all for something she truly believes in. Tahira aims to inspire others to live their life authentically through her writing and coaching. "Everything we seek lies within us - all our answers are inside of us, we just need to look deep inside!" At the centre of Tahira's world is her daughter, Zuri-Nasim, a soul she is blessed to be a mother to!
Thirteen authors from all over the world came together in this inspiring digital book, sharing their personal SPARKS, in order to SPARK something in their readers.
Through this collection of short stories, readers will be reminded of who they are, where they've been and where they are going.
A gift for you at:http://positivemediapress.com/
ABOUT POSITIVE MEDIA VENTURES, LLC.
Positive Media Ventures is a new kind of media company. We strive to provide positive inspiration for everyday life and counteract the negativity that is rampant in today's media.
Our media platforms include:
• Positive Media Press
• SPARKS of Inspiration eBooks and magazines
• Inspirational Radio Directory
• Inspirational Talk Radio Network
• Life SPARKS book programs
• SPARKS of Inspiration live and virtual events
It is our belief that every single person on this planet has a story to tell, one that will impact and inspire others. Our mission is to give everyone a platform to share their distinct message, lighting their spark that ignites inspiration in others, and soon that spark expands and becomes a flame of positivity that shines on the world.
Contact Name: Tami Blodgett
Contact Phone: 541-285-7218
Contact E-mail: team@positivemediapress.com (mailto:team@
Contact
Tami Blodgett
***@positivemediaventures.com
