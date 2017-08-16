News By Tag
Melinda Kapor contributes a chapter to revolutionary new ebook series
Intercultural consultant shares her story of the importance of compliments
In an inspiring story titled, "The Power of a Compliment" Melinda writes about how learning to give and receive compliments can drastically alter our perspective on life.
Melinda says, "One of life's little pleasures, compliments are offerings from the heart, to be given sincerely and graciously received. These aren't to be confused with those complimentary statements that have motive, sarcasm or phoniness to them. A genuine compliment is felt as an honest opinion, positive circulation of thoughts, a way of giving good cheer… and we can never have too much of that."
Melinda Kapor never thought she would leave her home state of California but her first trip overseas to Dubrovnik, then part of Yugoslavia, in the early 1980s, changed everything. Just fourteen months later she was living in Italy, where she still resides today. With a degree in sociology from UC Berkeley, Melinda is an intercultural consultant, writer, and eclectic explorer of life. To learn more, visit www.melindakapor.com.
Thirteen authors from all over the world came together in this inspiring digital book, sharing their personal SPARKS, in order to SPARK something in their readers.
Through this collection of short stories, readers will be reminded of who they are, where they've been and where they are going.
A gift for you at:http://positivemediapress.com/
ABOUT POSITIVE MEDIA VENTURES, LLC.
Positive Media Ventures is a new kind of media company. We strive to provide positive inspiration for everyday life and counteract the negativity that is rampant in today's media.
Our media platforms include:
• Positive Media Press
• SPARKS of Inspiration eBooks and magazines
• Inspirational Radio Directory
• Inspirational Talk Radio Network
• Life SPARKS book programs
• SPARKS of Inspiration live and virtual events
It is our belief that every single person on this planet has a story to tell, one that will impact and inspire others. Our mission is to give everyone a platform to share their distinct message, lighting their spark that ignites inspiration in others, and soon that spark expands and becomes a flame of positivity that shines on the world.
Contact Name: Tami Blodgett
Contact Phone: 541-285-7218
Contact E-mail: team@positivemediapress.com
Contact
Tami Blodgett
***@positivemediaventures.com
