Mayor Lori Blong Files for Re-Election

MIDLAND, Texas
- July 25, 2025
- PRLog
-- Mayor Lori Blong filed today for re-election, pointing to a record of tackling long-ignored challenges and creating a clear path forward on Midland's biggest priorities—especially long-term water security.
"It has been an honor to serve the people of Midland. I love this city, this community, and the people who make it home," Blong said. "We've made real progress—on firefighter retirement, public safety, infrastructure, and economic development—
but there is still work to finish. Our water projects, and a 100-year regional plan with Senators Charles Perry and Kevin Sparks and the Texas Water Development Board, needs continuity. I'm ready to finish this work and would be honored to have your support."Results Delivered Under Mayor Blong
Lori Blong's Goals for Midland:
- Firefighter Fund Reform: After 20+ years of delay, 88% of firefighters approved the restructuring of their retirement plan. The City committed $54.5 million in cash (from oil & gas revenues) and avoided an estimated $60 million in bond interest—securing stability for first responders and taxpayers.
- Most-Requested Retail Amenity—Delivered: Costco opened in Midland—174,000 square feet (the largest in Texas), more than 100 full-time jobs, and a new economic anchor on SH 191 that keeps sales tax dollars local.
- Public Safety & Quality of Life: Violent crime is down more than 10% year over year. Code enforcement is stronger, and tools like SeeClickFix empower residents to report issues quickly—contributing to a record 25,637 potholes filled in 2024 and another 20,000+ on pace this year.
- Permitting, Reformed: Basic permits that once took months now take days, helping homeowners and businesses move projects forward.
- Vision Midland Story Map: A new interactive platform shows residents and investors where the city is growing and how infrastructure plans align with our Strategic Plan.
- Downtown & Airpark: The Omni Hotel project and other downtown investments are moving; rather than closing the Midland Airpark, the City is integrating it more fully into the community.
- Roads & Drainage: More than $64 million is budgeted for roads and infrastructure this year alone, bringing total investment to over $200 million since 2017—and the 2017 Road Bond program (including Garfield) is on track for completion.
- Water Progress: TCEQ approved the City's long-stalled Bed & Banks permit, formally granting Midland ownership of flows discharged from the Water Reclamation Facility—a key step in securing future supply.
- Water Contract Reworked — $105 Million Saved:
Renegotiated the 1966 CRMWD agreement, locking in $105M in long‑term savings and giving Midland a stronger footing to plan, convey, and reuse water for the next century.
- TxDOT Dollars Secured — $32 Million to Fast-Track Roads:
Brought in $32M from TxDOT, pulling projects like Todd Drive and Wadley improvements ahead by 4–6 years so residents see safer, smoother corridors sooner.
- Water, Water, Water: Complete critical treatment, reuse, and conveyance projects; expand pipeline and storage capacity; and lock in a long-range regional supply plan—built for the next century, not the next budget cycle.
- Keep Taxes Low and Responsible: Continue using fee-supported funding where appropriate and safeguard taxpayers through smart management and financial discipline.
- Finish the Projects We Started: From major corridors to neighborhood drainage, keep momentum on infrastructure that supports families and business growth.
- Grow Opportunity: Support small businesses, strategic private investment, and workforce development that make Midland a place where families choose to stay and build.
Blong added: "We set out to solve hard problems. Midland is stronger today, and with continuity and focus, we can secure the future for our children, grandchildren, and generations after them."About Lori Blong
Lori Blong is the Mayor of Midland, a lifelong West Texan, Oil and Gas professional, business owner, and community volunteer. She was elected on a commitment to transparency, financial discipline, and long-term planning. See the full list of accomplishments at http://LoriBlong.com