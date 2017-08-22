 
Monique Patè contributes a chapter to revolutionary new ebook series

Certified health coach shares her story of overcoming a serious illness
 
 
MILAN, Italy - Aug. 28, 2017 - PRLog -- In the brand new ebook, SPARKS of INSPIRATION, Kindle Edition #2, Monique Patè will move readers with her inspirational narrative.

In an inspiring story titled, "Sometimes Dying is Not Such a Bad Thing After All" Monique tells the tale of how she faced a life-threatening illness that turned into a transformational experience.

Monique says, "I will not pretend that my journey has been an easy one. It certainly has taught me not to take anything for granted but to live, smell, see, touch, feel and taste my surrounding like a newborn baby coming to light into the world.  To appreciate that everything that has happened in the past, in the present and what's to come of my future as opportunities to strike a balance between self-care and serving others. The trials and tribulations of my experience continue to nourish my soul, gradually bringing my life to a full circle where I can now begin to live more and can continue to let die what no longer feeds my mind, body, and spirit."

Monique Patè is a Certified Health Coach from the Institute of Integrative Nutrition and a Certified Food Therapist from The Natural Gourmet Institute who lives in Italy. After her "unexpected" brush with death, she ended her career as head of school to pursue her passion of empowering people living with cancer in their quest for health and well-being. Her compelling memoir to be released in 2017, tells the story of how having Multiple Myeloma forced her to confront her demons and started uncovering her purpose in life. She is an inspiring, fun-loving person whose smile, contagious laughter and positivity have the power to shift situations entirely. She loves to cook, dance flamenco, organize social gatherings and spend time in nature.

Thirteen authors from all over the world came together in this inspiring digital book, sharing their personal SPARKS, in order to SPARK something in their readers.

Through this collection of short stories, readers will be reminded of who they are, where they've been and where they are going.

A gift for you at:http://positivemediapress.com/soi-ebook-2-gift

ABOUT POSITIVE MEDIA VENTURES, LLC.

Positive Media Ventures is a new kind of media company. We strive to provide positive inspiration for everyday life and counteract the negativity that is rampant in today's media.

Our media platforms include:

• Positive Media Press
• SPARKS of Inspiration eBooks and magazines
• Inspirational Radio Directory
• Inspirational Talk Radio Network
• Life SPARKS book programs
• SPARKS of Inspiration live and virtual events

It is our belief that every single person on this planet has a story to tell, one that will impact and inspire others. Our mission is to give everyone a platform to share their distinct message, lighting their spark that ignites inspiration in others, and soon that spark expands and becomes a flame of positivity that shines on the world.

Contact Name: Tami Blodgett

Contact Phone: 541-285-7218

Contact E-mail: team@positivemediapress.com (mailto:team@authenticmessengers.com)

