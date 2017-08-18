News By Tag
Linda Kroll contributes a chapter to revolutionary new ebook series
Therapist and attorney shares a moving story about moving through the pain of divorce
In an inspiring story titled, "Compassionate Communication Creates New Beginnings!" Linda tells the tale of her divorce and how it put her on a mission to help others find healing in heartbreak.
Linda says, "The night before I was to be in court to finalize my divorce after a very long separation, I was moved to convert my sadness, hurt and anger into hope for a new beginning. I wrote a prayer. When I arrived at the courtroom, I gave a copy to my formerly beloved (and soon to be ex) husband and to his attorney. I hoped to end our marriage in a way that would set the tone for a peaceful and respectful co-creation of our future restructured family. I wanted us to always be able to Compassionately Communicate –to connect our highest and best SELF, let go of all the limiting (and judgmental) beliefs we held, unburden pain from the past, and relate from our hearts. I hoped we could protect our children from the shrapnel of any more animosity or conflict."
As a therapist, mediator, attorney, and author, Linda Kroll helps others avoid the pain that her family suffered. Her transformational processes of Compassionate Mediation® and SELF-Led Divorce® brings peaceful resolution instead of heartbreak. If your relationship is at a crossroad, you can add passion to your marriage or compassion to your divorce with Compassionate Communication and Compassionate Mediation®. Please visit www.LindaKroll.com for your free chapter of her bestselling book, and for more free gifts and resources to help you add more peace, love and joy to your life – starting now.
For a copy of the Settlement Prayer or Settlement Intention, please visit Linda's blog at http://lindakroll.com/
Thirteen authors from all over the world came together in this inspiring digital book, sharing their personal SPARKS, in order to SPARK something in their readers.
Through this collection of short stories, readers will be reminded of who they are, where they've been and where they are going.
A gift for you at:http://positivemediapress.com/
ABOUT POSITIVE MEDIA VENTURES, LLC.
Positive Media Ventures is a new kind of media company. We strive to provide positive inspiration for everyday life and counteract the negativity that is rampant in today's media.
Our media platforms include:
• Positive Media Press
• SPARKS of Inspiration eBooks and magazines
• Inspirational Radio Directory
• Inspirational Talk Radio Network
• Life SPARKS book programs
• SPARKS of Inspiration live and virtual events
It is our belief that every single person on this planet has a story to tell, one that will impact and inspire others. Our mission is to give everyone a platform to share their distinct message, lighting their spark that ignites inspiration in others, and soon that spark expands and becomes a flame of positivity that shines on the world.
