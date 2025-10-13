 
Parade of Homes Winners Announced

By: HBA of Durham, Orange & Chatham Counties
 
 
The Homes by Dickerson team at the Parade Gala.
The Homes by Dickerson team at the Parade Gala.
DURHAM, N.C. - Oct. 13, 2025 - PRLog -- The Home Builders Association (HBA) of Durham, Orange & Chatham (DOC) Counties is proud to announce the winning entries of the 2025 Parade of Homes event. Held annually in the fall, this year marks the association's 42nd year in presenting free, self-guided tours that showcase exciting trends and quality products in new home construction and technology. The 2025 Parade features homes priced from the $300,000s to over $3.5 million, offering options to meet the needs of home buyers in a diverse range of prices.

Divided into price categories, Parade entries were judged by teams of builders and new home professionals from other markets. The winners were announced at the HBADOC Parade of Homes Awards Gala at the Washington Duke Inn in Durham.

This year's winners:

Category 1: $340,000 – $425,000

Gold: Cooper by Pulte Homes

Silver: Cameron by Lennar

Category 2: $475,000 – $485,000

Gold: Wilson by Tri Pointe Homes

Silver: Holden by Tri Pointe Homes

Category 3: $500,000 – $550,000

Gold: Piper by Tri Pointe Homes

Silver: Greenwood Homes-Raleigh

Bronze: Park by McKee Homes

Category 4: $600,000 – $650,000

Gold: Brandt by Stanley Martin Homes

Category 5: $710,000 – $799,000

Gold: The Fairfield Craftsman by Homes by Dickerson

Silver: Dillion by Beazer

Bronze: The Bradfield by David Weekley Homes

Category 6: $850,000 – $944,000

Gold: Stone Cottage by Prewitt-Douglas Custom Homes

Silver: Queen's Retreat by Clarity Design Build

Bronze: Portico by Epcon Communities

Category 7: $1,000,000 – $1,500,000

Gold: Galloway Grange by Homes by Dickerson

Silver: Fletchers Chapel by Radford Builders

Category 8: $1,600,000 – $1,750,000

Gold: Cedar Hollow by Easterling Benson Fine Homes

Silver: The Perry Hideaway by ICG Homes

Category 9: $2,100,000 – $2,550,000

Gold: The Avalon by Sadler Construction

Silver: Maison des Arches by Triple A Homes

Bronze: The Alexandria by Hearthstone Luxury Homes

Category 10: $2,600,000 – $2,990,000

Gold: Belvedere Hall by Homes by Dickerson

Silver: The Bueller by Dunning Custom Homes

Silver: The Oberlin by Hearthstone Luxury Homes

Category 11: $3,000,000 – $3,790,000

Gold: Brookside by Sage Built

Silver: Montvale Manor by Upright Builders

The 2025 HBADOC Parade of Homes event was made possible by the generosity of the following sponsors:

Corporate Sponsor: Builders FirstSource (https://www.bldr.com/)
Community Sponsor: Chatham Park (https://chathampark.com/)
Event Sponsors: Phantom Screens, (https://www.retractingsolutions.com/) CPI Security, (https://cpisecurity.com/) Triangle Media Partners (https://trianglemediapartners.com/), Parks Building Solutions, (https://www.parksbuildingsolutions.com/) Triangle Brick, (https://www.trianglebrick.com/) and TNT Staging. (https://tntstaging.com/)

"On behalf of the HBADOC Team and the 2025 Parade of Homes Committee, we thank all participants for your continued support, enthusiasm, and craftsmanship," says Holly Fraccaro, HBADOC President & CEO. "Together, we're building not just homes, but community, connection, and pride."

The Parade of Homes continues October 17 – 19 from Noon – 5:00 PM. Parade magazines are available at each Parade home, providing price and floor plan information, maps, and directions. For more information visit TriangleParade.com, or follow us on Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/TriangleParadeOfHomes/) and Instagram (https://www.instagram.com/triangleparade/). We encourage you to learn more!

About the Home Builders Association

Founded in 1962, the Home Builders Association of Durham, Orange & Chatham Counties is affiliated with the National Association of Home Builders and the North Carolina Home Builders Association. Its 700 members consist of builders, developers, subcontractors, suppliers, and professionals in businesses related to residential construction. For more information, call 919-493-8899 or visit www.hbadoc.com.

