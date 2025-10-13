News By Tag
Parade of Homes Winners Announced
By: HBA of Durham, Orange & Chatham Counties
Divided into price categories, Parade entries were judged by teams of builders and new home professionals from other markets. The winners were announced at the HBADOC Parade of Homes Awards Gala at the Washington Duke Inn in Durham.
This year's winners:
Category 1: $340,000 – $425,000
Gold: Cooper by Pulte Homes
Silver: Cameron by Lennar
Category 2: $475,000 – $485,000
Gold: Wilson by Tri Pointe Homes
Silver: Holden by Tri Pointe Homes
Category 3: $500,000 – $550,000
Gold: Piper by Tri Pointe Homes
Silver: Greenwood Homes-Raleigh
Bronze: Park by McKee Homes
Category 4: $600,000 – $650,000
Gold: Brandt by Stanley Martin Homes
Category 5: $710,000 – $799,000
Gold: The Fairfield Craftsman by Homes by Dickerson
Silver: Dillion by Beazer
Bronze: The Bradfield by David Weekley Homes
Category 6: $850,000 – $944,000
Gold: Stone Cottage by Prewitt-Douglas Custom Homes
Silver: Queen's Retreat by Clarity Design Build
Bronze: Portico by Epcon Communities
Category 7: $1,000,000 – $1,500,000
Gold: Galloway Grange by Homes by Dickerson
Silver: Fletchers Chapel by Radford Builders
Category 8: $1,600,000 – $1,750,000
Gold: Cedar Hollow by Easterling Benson Fine Homes
Silver: The Perry Hideaway by ICG Homes
Category 9: $2,100,000 – $2,550,000
Gold: The Avalon by Sadler Construction
Silver: Maison des Arches by Triple A Homes
Bronze: The Alexandria by Hearthstone Luxury Homes
Category 10: $2,600,000 – $2,990,000
Gold: Belvedere Hall by Homes by Dickerson
Silver: The Bueller by Dunning Custom Homes
Silver: The Oberlin by Hearthstone Luxury Homes
Category 11: $3,000,000 – $3,790,000
Gold: Brookside by Sage Built
Silver: Montvale Manor by Upright Builders
The 2025 HBADOC Parade of Homes event was made possible by the generosity of the following sponsors:
Corporate Sponsor: Builders FirstSource (https://www.bldr.com/
Community Sponsor: Chatham Park (https://chathampark.com/
Event Sponsors: Phantom Screens, (https://www.retractingsolutions.com/)
"On behalf of the HBADOC Team and the 2025 Parade of Homes Committee, we thank all participants for your continued support, enthusiasm, and craftsmanship,"
The Parade of Homes continues October 17 – 19 from Noon – 5:00 PM. Parade magazines are available at each Parade home, providing price and floor plan information, maps, and directions. For more information visit TriangleParade.com, or follow us on Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/
About the Home Builders Association
Founded in 1962, the Home Builders Association of Durham, Orange & Chatham Counties is affiliated with the National Association of Home Builders and the North Carolina Home Builders Association. Its 700 members consist of builders, developers, subcontractors, suppliers, and professionals in businesses related to residential construction. For more information, call 919-493-8899 or visit www.hbadoc.com.
