Thomas King, LICSW contributes a chapter to revolutionary new ebook series
Therapist and coach shares a powerful story of a relationship in crisis
In an inspiring story titled, "Susan Had Finally Had Enough" Thomas shares a story about a couple he helped to work through marital issues.
Thomas says, "What I have learned is relationships and families are systems, and they fall into patterns of interaction. As one part of the system changes, other parts must also change in response. This is a great example of what can happen when one person takes responsibility for him or herself and starts to show up to the system differently. There is no guarantee that your partner will then change the way you want him or her to or that the relationship itself will improve or survive. What is certain, however, is taking full responsibility for yourself and making changes that lead to more honesty, integrity, and self-awareness will make you more mature and healthy. Also, opening yourself to the guidance of the Divine always brings surprises and loving help. With all of this comes more peace, confidence, and empowerment to be a better version of yourself."
The work of Tom King is focused on inspiring his clients to imagine their life in new ways and walking with them as they make it their new reality. Tom specializes in enhancing emotional well-being, marriage and relationship happiness, and career and leadership success. His background includes a unique blending of psychology, social work, and business perspectives and his passion is working with people who want to learn and grow. In his own journey, Tom has taken some risks, has worked in different industries, and has been laid off a couple of times along the path. The first layoff prompted him to return to school for a second master's degree. The second layoff prompted him to start his private practice. Life is an adventure and Tom helps others see that there are always opportunities to learn and grow forward in spite of what may feel like a setback in the moment.
Find out more at: Gifcounseling.com
Thirteen authors from all over the world came together in this inspiring digital book, sharing their personal SPARKS, in order to SPARK something in their readers.
Through this collection of short stories, readers will be reminded of who they are, where they've been and where they are going.
A gift for you at:http://positivemediapress.com/
ABOUT POSITIVE MEDIA VENTURES, LLC.
Positive Media Ventures is a new kind of media company. We strive to provide positive inspiration for everyday life and counteract the negativity that is rampant in today's media.
Our media platforms include:
• Positive Media Press
• SPARKS of Inspiration eBooks and magazines
• Inspirational Radio Directory
• Inspirational Talk Radio Network
• Life SPARKS book programs
• SPARKS of Inspiration live and virtual events
It is our belief that every single person on this planet has a story to tell, one that will impact and inspire others. Our mission is to give everyone a platform to share their distinct message, lighting their spark that ignites inspiration in others, and soon that spark expands and becomes a flame of positivity that shines on the world.
Contact Name: Tami Blodgett
Contact Phone: 541-285-7218
Contact E-mail: team@positivemediapress.com (mailto:team@
Contact
Tami Blodgett
***@positivemediaventures.com
