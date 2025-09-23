News By Tag
WOA International Artists Balloted for the 68th Grammy® Awards
Global Independent Talent Shines Bright Across 12 Grammy Ballot Categories, Showcasing the Power and Diversity of WOA's Visionary Artists
Oliver Sean – "Stand By Me" (feat. Banda Jovem Portugal).
Balloted for Best Americana Performance, Oliver Sean's heartfelt rendition of "Stand By Me" blends classic rock and soul with the vibrant energy of Banda Jovem Portugal—a group of young singers personally mentored by Sean. Their harmonies infuse the track with youthful spirit and global unity, transforming the timeless anthem into a cinematic celebration of cross-generational love and collaboration.
Juice Tha Black Beethoven – Pounce.
Balloted for Best Dance Pop Recording, "Pounce" is a high-energy anthem that fuses underground swagger with mainstream appeal. Juice's charismatic delivery and infectious beats make this track a bold statement of rhythm and self-expression. The single was produced by Oliver Sean and recently hit the top of the Amazon Bestseller list across the UK and the US.
Jerard Rice – Love Shouldn't Cost a Thing.
Balloted for Best Progressive R&B Album, Jerard Rice delivers a genre-bending project rich in emotional depth and sonic innovation. His smooth vocals and experimental arrangements explore themes of vulnerability and empowerment, pushing the boundaries of modern R&B.
Cathy Varna – A Riviere et le Vent.
Balloted for Best Global Performance, Cathy Varna's "A Riviere et le Vent" channels the spirit of vintage rock 'n' roll with a distinctly European flair. Reminiscent of the golden days along the French Riviera—when American sounds were first being woven into continental music—the track captures a sense of sun-soaked nostalgia and cultural fusion.
Purusa – Weightless.
Balloted for Best Rock Performance, "Weightless"
B Thomas - I've got a promise to keep.
Balloted for Best Country Performance, B Thomas delivers heartfelt storytelling and timeless grit with I've Got a Promise to Keep. Rooted in classic country tradition yet resonating with modern sincerity, the track showcases B Thomas's rich vocals and emotional conviction.
Melanie Georgiou – Sunshine (feat. Oscar).
Balloted for Best Dance Electronic Recording, "Sunshine" is a radiant, feel-good track that combines shimmering synths with uplifting vocals. Melanie and Oscar deliver a euphoric escape wrapped in sleek production and heartfelt optimism. The single made the US National Top 40 in Electronic and Dance
Jim Sinur – Dark Star Love
Balloted for Best Rock Song, "Dark Star Love" channels classic rock energy with a cosmic twist. Driven by evocative guitar work and introspective lyrics, the track explores themes of love, mystery, and existential wonder. Jim Sinur crafts a soundscape that's both powerful and contemplative.
Doo – Shelter Me.
Balloted for Best Metal Performance, "Shelter Me" is a thunderous track that channels raw emotion through aggressive riffs and melodic contrast. Doo, who is a multi genre artist with chart placements across Alternative and Rock charts has given a performance on this metal single that is a cathartic blend of grit and vulnerability.
Shar – Baby Can I Hold You.
Balloted for Best American Roots Performance, Shar's soulful interpretation of Tracy Chapman's classic brings new emotional depth to the beloved ballad. Her tender yet commanding vocals offer a fresh perspective while honoring the original.
Jacques Péna – Best Of.
Balloted for Best Contemporary Blues Album, Jacques Péna's album showcases his versatility and authenticity. From smoky ballads to upbeat shuffles, this #1 Amazon US Blues chart topping collection is a rich journey through modern blues.
Latin Faculty, Ingvi Thor Kormaksson feat. Una Stef – Logi.
Balloted for Best Jazz Performance, "Logi" is a mesmerizing fusion of Icelandic cool and Latin warmth. Ingvi's intricate composition and Una Stef's soulful vocals create a dynamic and globally inspired jazz experience.
Independent Blues Project – Various Artists
Balloted for Best Contemporary Blues Album, this powerful compilation curated and largely produced by Oliver Sean showcases standout independent blues talent from around the world. The album delivers a cohesive and modern blues experience that earned a #10 spot on the Billboard Blues Album Charts. It's a testament to WOA's commitment to authentic artistry, global collaboration, and the evolving sound of contemporary blues.
"This year's Grammy ballot is a powerful reflection of what WOA stands for—authentic artistry, global unity, and fearless creativity,"
Explore the full lineup of Grammy-balloted tracks on this specially curated playlist
https://music.youtube.com/
Find out more at http://www.woaentertainment.com
