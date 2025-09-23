 
News By Tag
* Solutions
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Media
* More Industries...
News By Location
* New York City
  New York
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
China
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





September 2025
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
26252423222120

New Solutions Journalism Video series "Flip the Script" Debuts on ROKU/Amazon Fire TV

Mobilized News Partners with Moxie TV to "FLIP THE SCRIPT" On Public Services
By: Mobilized News
 
NEW YORK - Sept. 23, 2025 - PRLog -- Mobilized News.com has launched FLIP THE SCRIPT, a groundbreaking series empowering audiences to see beyond the chaos and take action to build a healthier, more interconnected world.

While legacy media often amplifies division, fear, and profits over people and planet, "FLIP THE SCRIPT changes the narrative by spotlighting real solutions, ethical innovation, and actionable steps to create systemic change.
  • 5-minute episodes designed for "Generation Now."
  • Companion action guides to move from ideas → impact.
  • Featuring diverse voices: journalists, scientists, artists, and local changemakers.
  • Available across web, Roku, Amazon TV, and community media hubs. Many more are coming!
The series is part of a global participatory network:
  • Solutions Newswire: AI-curated, human-vetted insights.
  • Marketplace for Change: Connect with regenerative businesses & projects.
  • Live Events & Summits: Ongoing, interactive forums replacing one-off conferences.
  • Community Studios: Local hubs creating & sharing their own media globally.

Together, they form a "Web of Life" — a living, breathing ecosystem for collaboration and action.

Like United Artists a century ago — when Chaplin, Pickford, Fairbanks, and Griffith built a cooperative studio to protect creative freedom — Mobilized News is flipping today's extractive media model.

Other game-changers like Pixar, Netflix, and Vice redefined storytelling. Mobilized takes the next leap:

"A decentralized studio system owned by creators and communities, not corporations."

Episodes tackle urgent, interconnected themes:
  • Clean energy & climate resilience
  • Food sovereignty & precision agriculture
  • Circular economy & regenerative design
  • Digital rights & personal democracy
  • Justice, health, and human sovereignty
Due to their commitment to excellence and integrity, Mobilized News has chosen moxie to amplify real world solutions as featured on our flip the script series and beyond.

FLIP THE SCRIPT  is available on Mobilized News with simultaneous launch on Roku, Amazon Fire TV and MobilizedNews.com.

New episodes drop daily, each paired with a toolkit for action.

Quote:

"We're not here to fix a broken system," says Steven Jay, founder of Mobilized News. "We're building a new one — a global, cooperative studio that transforms news into a movement for collective action."

Get Involved
  • Watch & engage: https://mobilizednews.com/category/flip-the-script/
  • Submit solutions & stories: Catalyst@mobilizednews.com
  • Partner with us:galvani@mobilizednews.com

Due to their commitment to excellence and integrity, mobilized News has chosen moxie to amplify real world solutions as featured on our flip the script series and beyond.

About Mobilized News

Mobilized is the world's first interdependent solutions network.  Our features do more than tell stories, they connect the dots to the root causes of various crises so that people can restore health and prosperity where they are now.

Previous productions include "We the People, We the Power" and "We are One" which reached millions of people worldwide.

Website: www.mobilizednews.com

We the People, We the Power: https://freespeech.org/documentaries/we-the-people-we-the-power-system-change-now/

We are One:

https://uvotv.com/movie/we-are-one-8367

About Moxie TV

MoxieTV is a dynamic streaming service available on popular platforms like Roku and Fire TV, bringing viewers a wide variety of engaging content directly to their screens. Designed for ease of access and convenience, MoxieTV delivers entertainment that caters to diverse audiences, whether they're looking for films, series, or unique programming.

With its seamless integration on these widely used devices, the service allows users to enjoy a smooth, user-friendly viewing experience without the hassle of complicated setups. MoxieTV continues to expand its reach, offering a fresh and flexible alternative in the growing world of streaming entertainment.  People can download Moxie TV on their ROKU and Amazon Fire streaming platforms

Contact
Mobilized News
Steven Jay
***@mobilizednews.com
End
Source:Mobilized News
Email:***@mobilizednews.com
Posted By:***@mobilizednews.com Email Verified
Tags:Solutions
Industry:Media
Location:New York City - New York - United States
Subject:Partnerships
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: Sep 23, 2025
Trending
Most Viewed
Daily News

Most Viewed
Daily News

Sep 23, 2025 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share