New Solutions Journalism Video series "Flip the Script" Debuts on ROKU/Amazon Fire TV
Mobilized News Partners with Moxie TV to "FLIP THE SCRIPT" On Public Services
By: Mobilized News
While legacy media often amplifies division, fear, and profits over people and planet, "FLIP THE SCRIPT changes the narrative by spotlighting real solutions, ethical innovation, and actionable steps to create systemic change.
Together, they form a "Web of Life" — a living, breathing ecosystem for collaboration and action.
Like United Artists a century ago — when Chaplin, Pickford, Fairbanks, and Griffith built a cooperative studio to protect creative freedom — Mobilized News is flipping today's extractive media model.
Other game-changers like Pixar, Netflix, and Vice redefined storytelling. Mobilized takes the next leap:
"A decentralized studio system owned by creators and communities, not corporations."
Episodes tackle urgent, interconnected themes:
FLIP THE SCRIPT is available on Mobilized News with simultaneous launch on Roku, Amazon Fire TV and MobilizedNews.com.
New episodes drop daily, each paired with a toolkit for action.
Quote:
"We're not here to fix a broken system," says Steven Jay, founder of Mobilized News. "We're building a new one — a global, cooperative studio that transforms news into a movement for collective action."
Get Involved
Due to their commitment to excellence and integrity, mobilized News has chosen moxie to amplify real world solutions as featured on our flip the script series and beyond.
About Mobilized News
Mobilized is the world's first interdependent solutions network. Our features do more than tell stories, they connect the dots to the root causes of various crises so that people can restore health and prosperity where they are now.
Previous productions include "We the People, We the Power" and "We are One" which reached millions of people worldwide.
Website: www.mobilizednews.com
We the People, We the Power: https://freespeech.org/
We are One:
https://uvotv.com/
About Moxie TV
MoxieTV is a dynamic streaming service available on popular platforms like Roku and Fire TV, bringing viewers a wide variety of engaging content directly to their screens. Designed for ease of access and convenience, MoxieTV delivers entertainment that caters to diverse audiences, whether they're looking for films, series, or unique programming.
With its seamless integration on these widely used devices, the service allows users to enjoy a smooth, user-friendly viewing experience without the hassle of complicated setups. MoxieTV continues to expand its reach, offering a fresh and flexible alternative in the growing world of streaming entertainment. People can download Moxie TV on their ROKU and Amazon Fire streaming platforms
Contact
Mobilized News
Steven Jay
***@mobilizednews.com
