Nikal given green light for Altair Phase Two

 
 
GREATER MANCHESTER, England - July 17, 2017 - PRLog -- Trafford Council has granted planning consent for Nikal to proceed with the second phase of Altair, its new £70m residential and lifestyle Quarter in Altrincham town centre.

Nikal's reserved matters application for Phase Two of the 4.5 acre development went to committee last night (Thursday 13 July) with officers approving plans for the construction of four contemporary style buildings housing 85 high quality apartments, 44,000 sq ft of leisure retail space and 18,000 sq ft of Grade A office accommodation around an exemplar public realm – the largest new public outdoor space to be created in Altrincham in recent years.

Described as the 'beating heart' of Altair, the new public space includes a central boulevard that provides a direct link between the new Quarter and the Transport Interchange as well as an attractive leisure space in which residents, workers and visitors can dine, socialise and relax.

Nick Payne, Managing Director at Nikal said, "We're delighted with the Council's decision. This second phase realises our ambitions for Altair as a thriving new Quarter within Altrincham that will bring new residents, businesses and visitors to the town.

"The apartments are high quality yet affordable, with starting prices well below the national and local average*. Retail space will be modern with active outdoor frontages appealing to restaurants and pavement cafes so as to create a relaxed social atmosphere.  And the offices are of the highest quality, with space to suit small or big businesses looking for a well-connected location for their HQ.

"Altair will reconnect the high street with the areas of residential housing to the east and will complement the fantastic efforts made by the Council, residents groups and other businesses and investors to rebuild Altrincham as a modern market town. It will leave an exemplary legacy for this and future generations, he added.

Work on Phase One, an iconic apartment building with 59 one and two bedroom apartments and ground floor retail space, commenced earlier this year with demolition of the existing buildings. Nikal's contractors, Eric Wright Construction, are scheduled to start the main works this Autumn

Apartments within 'Altair One' were released to the market by appointed agents Gascoigne Halman on the 1st July with over 30% sold off plan in just ten days. One-bedroom apartments are priced from £158,750 and two-bedroom apartments are priced from £261,250.

For more information on Altair visit www.altair-altrincham.co.uk
Source:Hillcrest
Email:***@rdpr.co.uk Email Verified
Tags:Altair, Planning, Nikal
Industry:Construction
Location:Greater Manchester - Manchester, Greater - England
