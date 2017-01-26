News By Tag
CRL appoints new Chief Financial Officer
STRUCTURAL defects insurance specialist CRL has appointed David Hudson as Chief Financial Officer, completing the company's executive team.
Having worked in finance for 25 years, the former Restructuring Professional joins CRL from the Global Home Group where he was Managing Director of Corndell Furniture Limited.
David, 45, brings considerable experience of finance having previously worked in the City of London as a Partner at both Begbies Traynor, a business recovery practice, and accountancy and business advisory firm Baker Tilly.
He has a strong background in finance, risk control, systems and structure, meaning he is ideally placed to strengthen CRL's senior management team.
David has worked closely with a number of clients which include acting as Joint Administrator of Southampton Holdings Ltd, the former owners of Southampton Football Club, and Liquidator of Portsmouth Football Club. He also spent some time in America where he worked on projects with the US Securities and Exchange and the FBI.
David said: "I'm delighted to have joined CRL at a pivotal juncture in business which has experienced exponential growth in the past 12 months. I was attracted to the entrepreneurial drive of the senior management team and how they are moving the business forward.
"I look forward to continuing to build on the solid foundations that are already in place and make sure that the business is in the best place to progress with the next phase of its growth."
Steve Mansour, Chief Executive Officer, said: "I am delighted to add someone of David's calibre to CRL. He has extensive finance experience and strengthens our executive team.
"CRL is a growing company and David's appointment further demonstrates CRL's commitment to further establishing its place in the market place as a leading supplier of structural defects insurance."
David, who lives in Essex, played professional football for Wimbledon between 1988 and 1991 and continues to play today. He also enjoys spending time with his family.
CRL's specialist team arranges structural defects insurance for contractors, developers, builders, housing associations and architects to protect thousands of new build properties and conversions throughout the UK and Ireland.
For more information about CRL please:
· Visit:www.c-r-l.com (https://www.c-
· Email:customer.service@
· Call: 0808 231 2459/01256 697 3015
