CRL is working with housebuilders to provide a higher standard for homeowners

-- New homes warranty specialist CRL is working with housebuilders to drive forward higher standards in the marketplace for the benefit of the homeowner.CRL is calling for more choice to be available from a wider range of warranty providers, which would lead to increased competition and improved standards.Steve Mansour, CEO of CRL, said: "CRL has been providing housebuilders with an alternative source of construction warranties and insurance for more than five years now and, in our experience, we have found the sector be a very closed market with so many of the big developers working with one provider."This gives us concern as it raises many questions about the independence and credibility about many of the warranties provided."At CRL, we drive innovation and like to do things differently. We are working with housebuilders to ensure that the warranties sourced by CRL are of the highest standard and offer greater protection for new homebuyers. Buying a new home is typically the greatest single purchase people make, they need to be reassured that if something is structurally wrong with their property, they are covered."CRL offer an alternative source of warranties that provide greater choice, while the process of securing a warranty is thorough, open and transparent and the company prides itself in being easy to do business with.Mr Mansour adds: "At the same time we welcome many of the recommendations outlined in thereport put together by the all-party parliamentary group on new build properties, in particular, the introduction of an independent ombudsman to oversee complaints about new homes."Greater competition in this sector with a wider range of warranty specialists operating can only be a good thing for the consumer, ultimately giving the owner of a new build home increased confidence in the validity of their warranty."CRL's specialist team arrange structural defects insurance to protect thousands of new ventures throughout the UK and Ireland. CRL's in-house team assist in sourcing fast, flexible cover, arranged by the in-house team who are dedicated to providing the highest quality of customer service.Anyone engaged in a building project or managing a portfolio of new-build properties that require mortgages, will require a 10-year structural insurance policy on the property. CRL recognises that every opportunity is different, there are no tick boxes and no set criteria – just an appetite for adventure!Any new build project requires a significant level of investment. With CRL's structural defects insurance, clients are protected against defects in design, workmanship, materials or components on the property for 10 years after completion.CRL does not shy away from arranging insurance for unusual projects, covering new builds, complete or partially completed builds, timber frame constructions, prefabricated properties, mixed-use projects, conversions and insolvent properties.CRL's clients are from a diverse range of professions across the construction industry. Developers, builders, housing associations, structural engineers, architects, insolvency practitioners, fixed charge receivers, solicitors, accountants and quantity surveyors all protect their investments with structural defects insurance supplied by CRL.CRL's expertise and industry experience gives the company the confidence to explore new territory. Client feedback states a flexible approach, coupled with speedy turnaround times and competitive premiums make CRL an obvious choice for their structural defects insurance. CRL is recognised by more than 30 mortgage lenders across the UK and Ireland.0808 231 2459 / 01256 697 3015